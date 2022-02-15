How Putin Converted Russia into a ‘World Male Power’ and Inspired Leaders Like Trump and Bolsonaro

Abhishek Pratap 5 mins ago News

  • Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches
  • From BBC News Brazil in Washington

Putin and Bolsonaro greet each other during a meeting in 2019

Credit, Marcos Correa/PR

photo caption,

Putin and Bolsonaro have met before, in November 2019

“You put out the forest fires, but I’m still on fire,” read the sentence written over the image of a young Russian woman, smiling and half-naked. Like this one, 11 other photos with provocative words made up a 2011 calendar starring Moscow University journalism students and dedicated to their idol: Russian political leader Vladimir Putin who, in the summer of 2010, had personally piloted a firefighter helicopter to fight the fires that threatened Moscow.

Erotic gifts to commemorate the birthday of Putin, who has been in power in Russia for more than two decades, are just one element of the customary public exaltation of a central feature of the Russian leader’s personality. Putin has become a model of virility and masculinity, inspiring politicians around the world, such as the American Donald Trump, the Hungarian Viktor Orban and the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, who left this Monday (2/14) for Moscow with the aim of meet with the Russian head of state.

In addition to the firefighter helicopter episode, Putin has already let himself be photographed in a series of manly situations. He knocked opponents down on a mat in judo matches. He examined the teeth of a polar bear in the Arctic and a tiger in Siberia, both anesthetized. He piloted a submarine and a boat and flew a kind of motorized hang glider. He posed with a rifle in hand (and shirtless) while hunting in Siberia. He emerged naked on horseback and fishing. He prepared a barbecue. He displayed himself with a pistol at a shooting range. Or just showed up in sportswear while training his chest muscles at the gym.

None of the records were fortuitous, the result of the work of photographers paparazzi. “It’s an image work designed and executed by the Kremlin. And, as the internet is still largely free in Russia, if something gets out of hand and offends or displeases, the Russian government punishes,” Valerie Sperling, a professor at the Clark University in Massachusetts and author of the book Sex, Politics and Putin (Sex, Politics and Putinin free translation).

