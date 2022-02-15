How to order the Nubank card through the app: see how to get the purple one

Nubank arrived to debunk competitors. A fully digital, fee-free credit card is many people’s dream. The facilities that digital banks bring to their customers win people’s hearts, especially young people. If you want to be part of this legion of customers, find out more this Sunday (13) with Notícias Concursos, how to order the Nubank card through the app.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of purple?

Younger people are the most engaged in this wave of digital banking. Older people, in addition to not having such an easy time navigating the app, are afraid to put their money in new and so different institutions. But, even that reality has changed, and everyone is wondering like order the Nubank card through the app.

Undoubtedly, something that conquers a lot of people is the ease of banks that are inserted in the digital environment. The 3×4 photo has been replaced with a selfie, and the numerous contract pages have been replaced with a simple “I have read and agree to the terms of use”. The resolution of problems with the account or with the card is through a relaxed chat.

No more crowded branches, endless calls to the central bank, no more delay in applying for a credit card and opening accounts. Reality has changed and financial institutions that do not adapt will be left behind.

How to order the Nubank card through the app

If you’ve already surrendered to the facilities they offer customers, learn how to order your card right now. What you will need is a cell phone with a good internet connection. Go to your phone’s app store and search for the Nubank app. If you prefer, the action can also be performed on the computer.

If you are using a computer, go to the Nubank website and click on “I want to be Nubank” which is located on the upper right side. If you are using the mobile version, you must go to the “Request invitation” option. You can also access the card when you receive an invitation from a friend who already has the purple one.

The rules for applying for a credit card from the institution are as follows:

Be of legal age;

Provide a valid email address;

Make the CPF available to the bank.

It is worth mentioning that even if you are not approved for a credit card, you can still have a Nubank checking account and be entitled to a debit card. now you already know how to apply for a Nubank credit card through the app, so enjoy all the benefits of digital banks, their financial products and services.

