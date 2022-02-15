“How was there no one there?”, asks mother of dead child on water slide

posted on 02/14/2022 16:52 / updated on 02/14/2022 17:55



(Credit: Reproduction/Social Media)

Jaqueline Rosa, mother of 8-year-old Davi Lucas de Miranda, who died after falling off a waterslide undergoing maintenance, in Caldas Novas (GO), questions the park’s negligence in protecting the area where the accident occurred. “He was an 8-year-old child. He only had a little ribbon [interditando o brinquedo]. How was no one there?”

The family, who are from the mining town of Conselheiro Lafaiete, told in an interview with G1, that David loved to travel to Caldas Novas. The tour was already planned, but had to be rescheduled due to the heavy rains that hit Minas Gerais. Jaqueline and her husband, Luciano Miranda, chose to postpone going to Goiás to ensure their safety and that of their children on the way.

Jaqueline reports that, at the time of the accident, she was preparing a bottle for her youngest and that the children were with their father. Davi asked to go to the bathroom and, as he already knew the place and knew how to swim, Luciano authorized it.

However, the boy ended up having access to the water slide known as Volcano, which was undergoing maintenance, and fell from a height of about 15 meters.

“He was used to it. This time, as there was no water inside the toy, because of maintenance, it did not break the fall. He wasn’t mean when he saw the tape. He didn’t have any other physical barriers,” said Giliard Miranda, David’s uncle, confirming that the boy had already been to the water park other times.

Davi was initially attended by park lifeguards and then taken by Samu to Caldas Novas Municipal Hospital. According to rescuers, the boy was in serious condition and was intubated.

An aerial team from the Fire Department was called to transfer the victim by helicopter to the Governador Otávio Lage de Siqueira State Emergency Hospital (Hugol), in Goiânia, but the boy suffered cardiac arrest and the team had to return.

“My son was a wonderful child, full of plans, a super studious boy. He just wanted to play. But my son doesn’t come back. He is hurting a lot,” Jaqueline said.

The family believes that the water park failed and that the accident could have been avoided.

“In fact, there was neglect of the park. It is a place with a lot of movement of children. Surely, if he had a physical barrier or someone taking care of him, he wouldn’t come down from there. Let’s wait for this moment to pass and we will take the appropriate measures, even so that it doesn’t happen to other children “, said Giliard.

David’s body will be veiled and buried, this Monday (14), in the family’s city.

Expertise

The water slide was inspected by the Technical-Scientific Police (PTC), this Monday (14), and the result will be ready in 10 days. “Forensics were carried out at the scene and the cadaveric examination. Some witnesses will begin to be heard during the day to clarify the facts”, explained the delegate.

The group di rome said, in a statement, that he is providing assistance to the family and that he is dismayed by the situation. The club also stated that the Fire Department makes frequent inspections at the site.

“The DiRoma Group publicly regrets and offers deep solidarity to the family of the child who tragically had an accident on the premises of our complex.

The area where the accident occurred was completely closed off with siding and properly signposted for renovation and improvements.

The space, as well as our entire complex, is rigorously inspected by the Fire Department and has all the permits and licenses issued by the competent authorities.

In fifty years of history and tradition, the DiRoma Group has never suffered a tragedy of this magnitude.

Investigations into the causes of the accident will be carried out by the Civil Police.

We are dismayed, collaborating with the authorities, offering full support to the family in this time of mourning.”