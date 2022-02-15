How will Amil’s customers in Ceará be affected if the operator is sold? Understand – Business

Since the UnitedHealth group, Amil’s controller, announced the definitive departure from Brazil, the spirits in the health plan sector are shaken. In Ceará, the operator has more than 54,200 customers.

Last week, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) suspended the sale and APS corporate change (Personalized Health Care), a company that controls individual and family health plan accounts for amil in three Brazilian states (São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná).

This month, Fiord, a company founded in November 2021 and without previous experience in the health area, would have taken control of APS, an operation that was barred by the ANS.

In the context of the possible sale of Amil, what would the operator’s customers look like in the state? Is there a guarantee of continuity of prices and plans for Ceará beneficiaries?

Despite the lack of expressiveness of participation in the Ceará market, it is possible that the imbroglio impacts State customers and generates difficulties in accessing the service.

Portability is an alternative

Lawyer Gerson Sanford, a member of the Consumer Protection Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association in Ceará (OAB-CE), points out that the situation is still a little murky and without many definitions, but that it is a problem that should affect the entire Amil’s coverage area.

Thus, he advises the company’s customers to seek health plan portability, which allows migration to similar options from other insurers without meeting a new grace period.

“If the ship is sinking, it is better not to wait for it to sink completely before looking for a lifeboat”, he points out.

market concentration

Despite the alternative, Sanford warns that the impact on the approximately 6,100 customers of Amil’s individual and family plans in Ceará is even more severe than in the rest of Brazilian states.

This is because the state has the largest market concentration in Brazil. He reveals that about 76% of Ceará’s beneficiaries are divided between just two companies in the individual segment. The percentage increases to 91% when looking at collective membership plans.

Gerson Saford Member of the OAB-CE Consumer Protection Commission The beneficiary who tries to make the portability will have a serious supply problem, because there is a stupid concentration of the health plan market in Ceará”

Sanford adds that the problem will have negative repercussions even for health professionals and service providers in the area, since the two majority companies will now dictate the amounts paid.

Registration of complaints

The president of the Ceará Consumer Protection Association, Thiago Fujita, also believes that the disorders already observed in the South and Southeast regions should reach Ceará.

In these cases, when there is a refusal in the attempt to carry out consultations, exams, procedures, among others, he guides the consumer to immediately file a complaint with the ANS and consumer protection agencies.

In urgent and emergency situations, judicialization can also be a way to guarantee adequate care.

Thiago Fujita President of the Ceará Consumer Protection Association Consumers cannot wait, especially in cases of serious illness and accidents, for example. This kind of situation is worrying. Consumers need to be aware, they cannot accept any negative”

He details that, in cases of restructuring and sale of insurance companies, what usually happens is that customers continue to pay even without receiving the service. When they take the initiative to take action, the accumulated damage is already very significant.

Amil’s reply

When contacted, the UnitedHelth Brasil group limited itself to saying that it “ensures that all the conditions contracted by the beneficiaries remain strictly the same”, without, however, clarifying the problems faced by customers since December and whether the situation can reach Ceará.

The company also stated, in a note, that “it is reviewing the process of buying and selling Personalized Health Care (APS), in response to the questions raised by the regulatory agency” and that “APS remains a company of the group”.

What does the ANS say?

The ANS clarifies, in a statement, that only beneficiaries of individual and family health plans residing in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná are included in the transfer of Amil’s portfolio to APS.

“Beneficiaries of individual and family plans residing in other states, as well as beneficiaries of collective plans, were not transferred and remain in Amil”, he assures.

Regarding the change in corporate control of APS, the agency reveals that “it has not received any request for a corporate change to date, for any person or group of people to assume corporate control of APS”.

The ANS also pointed out that between December 2021 and January of this year it registered 86 complaints from Ceará users of all modalities against Amil. However, the institution explains that the records do not necessarily imply a breach by the operator of the contractual terms.

Among the complaints, the main motivators were management of health actions by the operator (25), service network (12) and reimbursement (10).