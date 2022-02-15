Hundreds of birds drop dead at the same time in Mexico City; see the video

Video recorded by the security cameras of the homes of residents of Chihuahua, shows the exact moment when the birds fall on the houses

Reuters Hundreds of birds drop dead at the same time and for no apparent reason in the city of Chihuahua.



On Monday, the 7th, a video went viral on the internet showing the exact moment when hundreds of birds fall dead, for no apparent reason, on top of houses in the city of Chiahuahua, in Mexico. The fact caught the attention of Organs competent bodies that began to investigate to find out what led to the death of these birds. Despite not having anything concrete yet, investigations continue and there are some hypotheses about the fact. A zootechnical veterinarian was in the region and pointed out that the birds, well known in the city of Chihuahua, may have inhaled toxic smoke from a building, or had been given an electric shock caused by high voltage cables. Specialists are awaiting the autopsy report performed on several animals to find out what really happened to these birds that have the habit of migrating from Northern Canada to Northern Mexico at this time of year in search of mild temperatures.