Ibovespa takes off from abroad and has its 5th consecutive rise; dollar declines with foreign flow

Despite a challenging external scenario with several exchanges around the world retreating due to increased tension between Russia and Ukraine, the Ibovespa held up positively, driven by strong foreign demand for Brazilian stocks. The São Paulo Stock Exchange closed up 0.29%, at 113,899 points, after oscillating between losses and gains. The financial volume was R$ 25.8 billion.

The positive highlight is the shares of Banco Inter (BIDI11), up 7.84%, followed by Petz (PETZ3) and Hypera (HYPE3), with gains of 6.59% and 4.35%, respectively. For analysts at Ativa Investimentos, the fall in the long-term corners of the yield curve and the strong foreign demand have made companies exposed to the domestic market stand out on the trading floor.

The negative highlights are Petrobras (PETR3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) which fell, respectively, 2.58% and 1.60%, followed by Marfrig (MRFG3), which dropped 2.53%. The uncertainties about the current level of oil prices due to the possibility of conflict in Eastern Europe, have generated great volatility in the sector’s actions.

Petrobras (PETR4) monitors tension in Ukraine, but CEO says he sees war as unlikely

The dollar once again ignored the external tension and fell against the real, once again with the help of the flow of foreign capital to domestic assets. The American currency ended the session down 0.46%, at R$5.2185, after oscillating between R$5.1957 and R$5.2665.

Futures interest closed higher: DIF23, +0.03 pp, at 12.46%; DIF25, +0.10 pp, at 11.48%; DIF27, +0.08 pp, at 11.38%; DIF29, +0.09 pp, at 11.55%; DIF31, +0.08 pp, at 11.64%.

On the commodities side, the highlight was oil, which hit 7-year highs, fueled by fears that a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger US and European sanctions that would cripple exports from the world’s largest producer in an already tight market.

Outside, US stocks closed mostly down at the mercy of news from Eastern Europe. According to CNN, at the risk of a Russian invasion, the United States closed the embassy in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, to relocate operations in the western part of the country.

President of Ukraine says he heard that Russian attack is scheduled for 4th, but agency speaks of “irony” by the president

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.50% to 34,565 points, while the S&P 500 is down 0.39% to 4,401 points. Nasdaq closed stable at 13,790 points.

