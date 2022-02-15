ICC refuses to investigate Evo Morales for crimes against humanity

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday rejected Bolivia’s request to investigate former President Evo Morales and the organizers of a mobilization to block roads for crimes against humanity.

The Bolivian government asked the ICC in September 2020 to investigate the campaign that it claimed caused the death of 40 coronavirus patients because oxygen could not be provided to hospitals.

But ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said he would not open a formal investigation as the alleged acts were not within the jurisdiction of the Hague court.

“After a thorough and independent assessment of the information available in my office, I have determined that the criteria set out in the Rome Statute for opening an investigation have not been met,” Khan said in a statement.

“I have come to the conclusion that the alleged conduct does not satisfy the contextual elements of crimes against humanity,” he added.

States can formally refer suspected crimes to the ICC, which conducts a preliminary investigation before deciding whether to launch a full investigation.

Bolivia’s appeal accused Morales and the organizers of the road block of deliberately preventing, during their 12-day campaign, urgent medical supplies from reaching hospitals.

The lockdown began in September 2020 after the government repeatedly postponed elections.

Khan says that some protesters “may have acted recklessly,” although protest leaders asked them to let the drugs pass.

But even if the alleged acts during the blockade had been proven, they would not qualify as a coordinated “attack” against the civilian population and therefore as crimes against humanity, Khan said.

Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president, fled into exile in 2019 after 14 years in power amid protests against his controversial re-election that year.

know more

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat