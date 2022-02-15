In a new dispute decision with Hasbro, TJ-SP orders Estrela to destroy only ‘Super Massa’; company continues with ‘Banco Imobiliário’ | São Paulo

With the new decision, of February 9, 2022, the 1st Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo maintained other games with Estrela, such as “Banco Imobiliário”, “Comandos in Action” and “Dona Cabeça de Batata “, who participated in the dispute between the two companies.

The two companies have also been in a 15-year legal dispute over royalties from other products such as “Dr. Treats Teeth”, “Genius”, “Detective”, “Face to Face”, “Game of Life” and “Combat”, which are owned by the foreign company and, since March 2008, it has not received the amounts owed by Estrela. This latest ruling does not address these toys, so the earlier ruling that Hasbro has rights over them is valid, but does not mandate destruction of stock.

TJ-SP decides that Estrela must return toys like ‘Super Massa’ and ‘Game of Life’ to the US company and destroy stock

Hasbro asks TJ to explain what toy destruction will be like and questions the decision that kept the Monopoly with Estrela

Both manufacturers can still appeal to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), even to try to prevent the destruction of the products.

Estrela’s defense stated that it will appeal: “We understand that the ruling is totally wrong and confuses the legislation. In addition to suspending the destruction, we also want to avoid the transfer of trademarks and the payment of royalties, which was another point decided by the TJ SP” .

2 of 4 Real Estate Bank will continue with Estrela — Photo: Disclosure Real Estate Bank will continue with Estrela — Photo: Disclosure

Hasbro appealed to the TJ, asking the court to explain how the toys should be destroyed and demanding that the “Monopoly” also be delivered to the US manufacturer, claiming that “the connection of the Monopoly to the Monopoly brand owned by Hasbro took place decades ago” and that both are associated when doing a dictionary lookup.

According to an expert report that is part of the process, as informed by the companies, “Banco Imobiliário” was registered in Brazil before the agreement signed between the two companies. Hasbro, however, does not agree and says that it was Estrela itself that contractually linked the game to other American brands, such as the similar “Monopoly”, by Hasbro, and should therefore be compensated for the misuse of the product.

When judging the appeal, the judge explained that his decision on the immediate destruction and payment of royalties by Estrela referred only to the “Super Massa” toy.

“There was no extension of the destruction command contained in the sentence appealed to other brands manufactured by the defendants, and the limitation to the ‘Super Massa’ brand was maintained, and the appealed decision only clarified that the destruction must have as its object the aforementioned products already manufactured and existing when its effectiveness begins, that is, after the publication of the judgment, or the judgment of another appeal with suspensive effect”, said the judge in the decision.

From the publication of the decision, this Monday (14), Estrela will have 30 days to destroy the stock of “Super Pasta” and remove the products from the market.

In two decisions, in October and August 2021, the 1st Chamber of Private Law determined that Estrela remove from shelves and destroy products whose royalties were not being paid by the Brazilian.

Judge Rui Cascaldi had listed the games that belonged to Estrela and which are from Hasbro (see more below) and ordered compliance with a 2019 decision by Judge Paula da Rocha e Silva Formoso, of the 36th Civil Court of São Paulo, which already determined the removal of stores, the end of the toy trade and the payment of amounts to the North. American.

According to the lawsuit, Estrela’s debt with Hasbro exceeds R$64 million due to the non-payment of royalties provided for in an agreement signed between the parties in 2003.

The Brazilian company’s lawyers argue that the decision for the immediate destruction of the games by the Justice must be based on some guarantee on the part of Hasbro for eventual losses of Estrela in the event of reversal of the case in higher courts.

The contract between the two companies ended in 2007, when, say the lawyers, Estrela had to adapt the games so that it could continue with the commercialization of the products.

3 of 4 Game Face to Face is from the Star, decides TJ de SP — Photo: Disclosure Game Face to Face is from the Star, decides TJ de SP — Photo: Disclosure

In the October 2021 decision, TJ understood that the games “Detective”, “Face to Face”, “Combat”, “Super Mass”, “Genius”, “Game of Life”, “Game of Modern Life”, “Life at Play” and “Cralettes” are by Hasbro and Brinquedomolde, of which Estrela is the majority partner, must withdraw from the registration applications for these trademarks in Brazil.

As for the games”Commandos in Action”, “Commandos in Action Falcon” and “Dona Cabeça de Batata”, judicial expertise proved that they are originals of Estrela and that Hasbro would have no rights to them. The same happened with the “Banco Imobiliário”, whose judicial expertise proved to belong to Estrela and the trademark shall not be assigned to Hasbro.

“Apparently, the author [Hasbro] intended to stop renewing the contract and, towards the end, determined that the defendants associate the brands, precisely to later state that the Banco Imobiliário brand was also transferred by the defendants, which is not allowed. The continuity of the previous exploration cannot be jeopardized, by a short association and without reflections on the market”, said the judge in the October decision.

According to the TJ, the “Real Estate Bank” was “registered and sold [no Brasil, pela Estrela] long before Hasbro entered the Brazilian market or any collaborative relationship between the parties, it is not possible to say that Banco Imobiliário is a mere adaptation of the Monopoly brand [jogo similar da concorrente americana]. Both brands are different and unique, although they represent a product with the same goals and rules of the game.”

However, Hasbro now alleges that Estrela, by contract, linked the “Real Estate Bank” to the other games of the American manufacturer and asks the São Paulo court to link the effects of the decision to him as well.

The legal battle, which has lasted for 15 years, still seems far from over. This is because Hasbro itself understands that the TJ’s decisions were not conclusive, appeals to higher courts are still available and a new judicial process will possibly be necessary to execute the decision to withdraw toys from stores and destruction, which must be proven in court.

Estrela argues that the North American company may not be able to afford eventual costs of the process and attorney’s fees, in case it loses a decision in the future.

Hasbro, on the other hand, understands that Estrela would not have the financial means to pay the compensation to which it was sentenced and asked the Court to disregard Estrela’s legal personality, so that the assets of the companies associated with the company and of the partners and managers can be used to pay with the damage.

The licensing agreement between the two companies ran until March 2008, when Estrela stopped paying the agreement values ​​and Hasbro opened a subsidiary in Brazil, starting to sell the brand’s toys itself.

4 of 4 Genius Toy, from Estrela since the 80s — Photo: Marta Cavallini/G1 Genius toy, from Estrela since the 80s — Photo: Marta Cavallini/G1

Founded in 1937, Estrela was for many years the largest toy brand in Brazil, with shares traded on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

After opening up the country to imports in the 1990s, the company began to face competition from products from China and Paraguay. In 2015, he decided to take the company private and leave Bovespa, where he had been since 1968.

In 2020, judge Rui Cascaldi, from the 1st Chamber of Private Law, had already partially granted a request by Hasbro for Estrela to deposit the royalties owed in a judicial account.

The urgent injunction had been requested because the US company claimed that, by August 2019, Estrela had recorded a loss of around BRL 39 million, with a negative equity of more than BRL 460 million.