In Além da Illusion, Matias stains Elisa’s honor for Violeta: ‘Sirigaita’ TV News

With guilt at the registry office, Matias (Antonio Calloni) even curses Elisa (Larissa Manoela) to confuse Violeta’s (Malu Galli) head in Beyond Illusion. During an argument, he will tarnish his favorite daughter’s honor by revealing to the woman who caught her in bed with Davi (Rafael Vitti). “As if it were any ordinary minx”, the judge will shout in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The magistrate will not be satisfied with merely incriminating the magician. He will even insinuate that Isadora (Sofia Budke) is also responsible for the tragedy for having opened the door for her older sister to go after her boyfriend.

“I had locked Elisa while I sent the guy out of her life once and for all. It was Dorinha who opened the door for her sister to leave. If it wasn’t for that, she would still be alive”, accuses Antonio Calloni’s character.

Revolted, Violeta will not let her husband destroy her youngest in the scenes that will be shown from this Tuesday (15). “But what was that man? Have you lost your mind? Accusing an eight-year-old child? Who, on top of that, is suffering from the death of a dear person?”, the mother of the two will complain.

“We are all suffering. Isadora may not have done any harm, but she was indirectly responsible for what happened, yes ma’am”, amends Matias, who will then receive a cross response from the woman:

Well, I won’t let you talk to the girl like that again! Tremendous cowardice. She’s her daughter too. He’s pointing his finger at her when he should be pointing at himself. You too are guilty of this disgrace.

“Me?”, will reply the togado. “I didn’t know how to handle the ban on this boyfriend. A young woman in love with a magician, and you just lock her up? Of course she was going to escape, of course she would want to run away with him. It was an announced tragedy. You were wrong”, the dondoca will continue.

Violeta (Malu Galli) in the six o’clock soap opera

Violeta argues with Matias

Matias will lose his patience because Violeta will be very close to discovering that he shot his own daughter and blamed Davi. “Shut your mouth now. I didn’t make a damned mistake. I never make a mistake! And you weren’t here, you don’t know anything”, the judge will shout, who will play even lower:

What happened to you could also have been your fault! With her feminist speech, putting the crazy idea in girls’ heads that women should have the same rights as men. Elisa grew up with no reins, believing that she could own her own nose, her own life. Got it!

Violeta will counter her companion’s nonsense, but he will not have the slightest pity to paint the dead heiress as a scoundrel:

Do you want to know why I locked Elisa in her room? Because I caught her in bed with the bastard. In two days, just two days of passion, she gave herself to the tramp! As if it were any minx!

“At least she knew love before she died. And don’t ever accuse Dorinha again”, the Malu Galli character will reply, completely dismayed.

Alessandra Poggi’s serial will be divided into two phases. The first is set in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, in the 1930s. The second takes place in the 1940s in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, after the murder of Elisa.

David will be unjustly condemned for the death of his beloved. Ten years later, the illusionist will meet again Isadora, also played by Larissa Manoela, and will fall madly in love with her sister-in-law.

