In BBB 22’s Game of Discord, Natália is the most accused and takes four buckets of dirty water; check out what she rolled | real time

One more Monday, one more game of discord at BBB 22. Tonight, 2/14, the brothers meet on the lawn for one of the most anticipated dynamics of the week.

Tadeu Schmidt announces: “Today’s game is hot and also refreshing, it involves dirty water. Check out the level of signs they’ll have to choose!”

the plates are: Plays the Victim / Arrogant / No Words / Zero Left / Talks a lot and does little / Cheating / Futile / Self-interested / No Charisma / Weak in the Game / Best with Shut Up / No Personality/Unpleasant.

He talks to the confined and invites them to a “refreshing tasting”. The brothers will make the “Jogo da Água Suja”.

***Rule: The accuser chooses a plaque with an accusation, explains the reason, and then Tadeu asks the rest of the house if they agree or not. If the majority choose ‘yes’, the accused takes a bucket of water. If the majority choose ‘no’, the accuser takes a bucket of water.

At the end of the game, Tadeu counts and says that Natália received more buckets of water. Maria, Jade, Eliezer and Vinicius did not take a bath.

Natália receives more buckets of water in the Game of Discord — Photo: Globo

Slovenia is the first to start. She takes the sign “Best in Mouth Closed” and chooses Natália. Most brothers vote “no” to prosecution. Natalia takes revenge and dumps a bucket of dirty water on Slovenia.

BBB 22: Slovenia receives bucket of dirty water — Photo: Globo

Gustavo chooses “No Word” to Slovenia. Most brothers vote no. Slovenia takes revenge and throws bucket at brother.

BBB 22: Slovenia throws bucket at Gustavo — Photo: Globo

Jessilane chooses “No Word” for Slovenia. The majority voted “No”. Slovenia throws bucket at sister.

BBB 22: Slovenia throws bucket at Jessilane — Photo: Globo

Bárbara chooses “Talk A Lot And Does Little” for Gustavo. Most brothers vote no. Gustavo throws bucket at Barbara.

BBB22: Gustavo throws bucket at Bárbara — Photo: Globo

Laís chooses “No Word” for Arthur Aguiar. The brothers vote no for the prosecution. Arthur throws water on Laís.

BBB22 : Arthur throws water on Laís — Photo: Globo

Arthur Aguiar chooses “No Word” for Jade Picon. The majority voted “no” to the indictment. Jade throws water at Arthur.

BBB22 : Jade Picon throws water at Arthur Aguiar — Photo: Globo

Linn da Quebrada chooses “Fútil” for Pedro Scooby. The brothers vote no for the prosecution. Pedro throws water on his sister.

BBB22: Pedro Scooby throws water on Linn da Quebrada — Photo: Globo

Tiago Abravanel chooses “Se Faz de Victim” to Natalia. The brothers vote no for the prosecution. Natalia throws water on her brother.

BBB 22: Natália throws water on Tiago Abravanel — Photo: Minuto a Minuto – BBB

Natália chooses “Talks a lot and does a little” for Maria. The brothers vote no to indictment. Maria throws the bucket of water at Natalia.

BBB22: Maria receives sign 'Talk a lot and do little' — Photo: Minuto a Minuto – BBB

Soon after, Tadeu Schmidt questions Maria about the round. And Natália says: “”It’s ok, I felt aggressive, but it’s ok.”

Natália says everything is fine — Photo: Globo

Maria chooses “Unpleasant” for Natalia. The brothers vote yes to the indictment. Maria throws a bucket of water on her sister.

BBB22: Maria throws water on Natália twice — Photo: Globo

Vinicius chooses “Arrogant” to Natalia. The brothers vote yes to the indictment. Vinicius throws a bucket of dirty water on his sister.

BBB22: Vinicius accuses Natália of 'arrogant' – Photo: Globo

Eliezer chooses “Arrogant” to Natalia. The majority votes yes to the indictment. Eliezer throws water on his sister.

Natália and Eliezer at BBB 22's 'Game of Discord' — Photo: Globo

Larissa chooses “Without Personality” to Natalia. The majority votes no to the indictment. Natalia throws water on her sister.

BBB22: Larissa accuses Natalia of being lacking in personality — Photo: Globo

Paulo André chooses “No Word” to Linn da Quebrada. The majority votes no to the indictment. The sister throws a bucket of dirty water on the athlete.

BBB22: Linn da Quebrada throws water on Paulo André — Photo: Globo

Jade Picon chooses “Interesting” to Arthur Aguiar. The brothers vote yes to the indictment. Jade throws water on her brother.

BBB22 : Jade Picon throws water at Arthur — Photo: Globo

Lucas chooses “Weak in the Game” to Natalia. Brothers vote no for the indictment. Natalia throws water at Lucas.

BBB22: Natália throws water on Lucas — Photo: Globo

Pedro Scooby chooses “Arrogant” to Linn da Quebrada. The brothers vote no. The sister throws water on the brother.

BBB 22: Linn da Quebrada throws water on Pedro Scooby — Photo: Globo

Douglas Silva chooses “Arrogant” to Linn da Quebrada. Brothers vote no. The sister throws water on the brother.

BBB 22: Linn da Quebrada throws water on Douglas Silva — Photo: Globo

Brunna Gonçalves chooses “Without Personality” for Natalia. Brothers vote no. Natalia throws water on her sister.

BBB 22: Natália throws water on Brunna Gonçalves — Photo: Globo

