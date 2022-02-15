In ‘Beyond Illusion’, Violet (Malu Galli) will confront Matias (Antonio Calloni): ‘Did you shoot Elisa (Larissa Manoela)?’ | come around

🎧 Larissa Manoela says she had a crying crisis after Elisa’s death scene; listen up:

Violeta will want to understand how Elisa’s death happened and will ask Augusta what she knows about the magician. The Tapajós family’s housekeeper will say that she believes Davi is innocent and that she saw Matias leave, on the day of the crime, with a bunch of banknotes and a gun..

Augusta (Olívia Araújo) will tell what she knows to Violeta (Malu Galli) in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo

The girl’s mother will then confront her husband after gathering this information:

“Augusta told me that she saw it when she took the money and the revolver”, Violeta will say to Matias.

“What a great eavesdropper!”, Matias explodes.

Violeta will then pressure him to say if he wanted to bribe David to wash away his daughter’s honor. And also question why the first forensic report didn’t show the magician’s fingerprints on the weapon. Finally, she will put the judge against the wall:

“Matias, was it you who shot Elisa? Tell me the truth!”

Matias (Antonio Calloni) is questioned by Violeta (Malu Galli) about the death of Elisa (Larissa Manoela) in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo

What will Matias answer?

✨ Review the scene where Elisa dies:

Matias shoots Elisa

Matias shoots Elisa

Don’t miss “Beyond Illusion” and read more about the novel in the chapter summary!

15 Feb

Tuesday

Matias is saved by a hotel employee. The day of David’s judgment arrives. Isadora gets sick and Violeta takes care of her daughter. Matias has a breakdown during his court testimony. Úrsula gives Heloísa promissory notes signed by Afonso and suggests that she reconsider Eugênio’s purchase proposal. David is condemned. Matias leaves the courtroom stunned and walks lost in the street. Eugênio is furious when he learns that Úrsula threatened Heloísa. Violeta finds Matias and takes a doctor to see her husband. David asks Romana to release Valente. Matias has another outbreak and is taken to a sanatorium.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!

