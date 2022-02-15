In Chile, after the death of a truck driver in a confrontation with Venezuelans, a state of exception takes effect | World

A state of emergency began to take effect in some regions of northern Chile this Monday (14), so that the Armed Forces can collaborate with the police to supervise and guard the highways in areas where there is a lot of immigration.

Last week, a 25-year-old truck driver died after a clash with Venezuelan migrants in Antofagasta, 1,400 km north of Santiago.

1 of 1 Image of truck drivers blocking in Chile, on February 13, 2022 — Photo: Ignacio Munoz / AFP Image of a truck driver blockade in Chile, on February 13, 2022 — Photo: Ignacio Munoz / AFP

Truck drivers put up roadblocks that were only lifted on Saturday (12), after the government declared a state of emergency in the north of the country, the epicenter of a migration crisis.

Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado announced the measure after meeting with the truckers’ union.

The state of exception is in effect in the cities of Arica, Parinacota and Tamarugal and El Loa. With the decree, the government can resort to the support of the Armed Forces to “collaborate in the best way with the police”, informed the minister.

Delgado added that the state of emergency will allow “an important reinforcement in air and land resources, especially to supervise and monitor the roads that most interest the unions”.

The protests that were suspended on Saturday came to cause congestion mainly on highways in the north and central region of the country, although there were also traffic jams on roads around Santiago that lead to resorts bathed by the Pacific in the middle of summer in the southern hemisphere.

In cities in the north of the country, such as Arica and Iquique, more than 1,600 km from the capital, the same scene was repeated. In the latter, all outgoing and incoming flights were suspended.

Crisis in the Chilean Altiplano

Thousands of people, the majority of Venezuelan nationals, enter this region of the altiplano, since 2020, the epicenter of an unprecedented migratory crisis in Chile.

The number of entries is lower than those registered in Colombia and Peru with the exodus from Venezuela, which already has a diaspora of six million citizens in the world.

Blocking or more security

The truck drivers mobilized and erected barricades and roadblocks to ask for security, after the death of a colleague in the region of Antofagasta (north), where there was a confrontation with three people, including a minor under 16 years old, whom the police identified as Venezuelans.

“We understand the situation they (truck drivers) are in. We work day by day to be able to seize more drugs, weapons and avoid violence,” said Delgado, the only visible face of the government of Sebastián Piñera, criticized for not having controlled the migratory situation.

The tension with this new incident has reignited the convening of demonstrations held in the last three weeks, especially in Iquique and Arica, with groups that express their xenophobia particularly against Venezuelan migrants, the largest community in the country.

Since the beginning of 2021, in the cities and roads of the north of the country, thousands of migrant families can be seen adrift, staying overnight in public spaces, begging or waiting for help from friends and family in other cities in ChileIns to go to another destination.

At least 20 migrants died in the clandestine passages at an altitude of more than 4,000 meters and in sub-zero temperatures during the night.

In this context, this Saturday announced the imminent entry into force of the regulation of a new Migration Law that, according to the government, “gives tools that did not exist” to expel foreigners with adulterated documentation or who escape migratory control.

This law is supposed to also speed up the granting of visas.