In the Senate, bolsonaristas doctors say that vaccines cause cancer

× Photo: Pedro França/Agência Senado

Doctors, deputies and senators against vaccination against Covid and the vaccine passport requirement spoke recently at a public hearing in the Senate. The event was organized by Eduardo Girao (We can).

During the session, held in a virtual plenary, participants gave false statements or without any scientific basissuch as the association of vaccines with increase in cancer cases.

The doctor from Potiguar Roberta Lacerda was one of them.

“I call for the reflection of all those who have undergone a very detailed screening of their cardiovascular and, as I will show, oncohematological evaluations. The number of cancer cases will increase greatly.”

Neurosurgeon Paulo Porto criticized the proposals for requiring the vaccination passport and cast doubt on the effectiveness of immunizing agents.

“We have other measures that are as or more efficient than vaccination, such as a mask, use of gel alcohol and isolation. I don’t understand this madness in vaccinating everyone.”

When attacking the vaccine passport, the doctor José Augusto Nasser made an absurd comparison between Covid and the AIDS virus.

“Can a person with tuberculosis, hepatitis or AIDS enter an establishment, but cannot enter without a vaccine passport? And what’s different behind all this?”