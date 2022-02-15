In video, NASA details how the James Webb telescope’s mirrors work

The US space agency (NASA), published a new video on its YouTube channel, detailing the workings of the optical technology of the James Webb Space Telescope, launched on December 25, 2021.

The project that conceived the James Webb is one of the most daring in modern astronomy: considered the successor to the Hubble telescope, the new apparatus is already in its final position – the second Lagrange point (L2) – and the expectation is that it will help us to see space as it has never been seen by us before.

Roughly speaking, NASA built James Webb as a giant light reflector. The primary mirror, 6.5 meters in diameter, will capture as much light as it can, reflecting it to a second mirror. The light, however, will continue to bounce, now to a third mirror and, finally, to a fourth and final mirror – this one with a flatter appearance.

That last mirror will then point the light into a hole located in the center of the first mirror, distributing that signal to your various scientific instruments. Astronomy enthusiasts will recognize this as the same method of viewing as ground-based telescopes with a configuration known as “Cassegrain”. The difference, however, is that the James Webb is immense and will have to operate in the cold and vacuum of space.

In order to get around this cold temperature, NASA built the James Webb using beryllium, an extremely strong, malleable and lightweight type of metal. When exposed to cold temperatures, it practically stops changing shape, stabilizing its position. Beyond that, the telescope also has a thin layer of gold – less than 100 atoms, to be exact – to reflect light in the infrared spectrum.

This part of the cold is important: despite already being in position, James Webb has technically not yet started to “work”. To perform its observations, the telescope needs to be very cold – and it will still be a few months before it reaches the right temperature to become operational.

