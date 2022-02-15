Income Tax 2022: dependents

The inclusion of dependents in the income tax return entitles to a reduction of R$ 2,275.08 for each dependent in the calculation of the tax payable, but only for the taxpayer who makes the declaration using the complete model. There is no limit to the number of dependents that can be included in the declaration, but there are a few rules to respect. See what they are in this article.

Spouse and children are the most well-known dependents. But there are others, like grandchildren and parents. Even in-laws can be included if certain conditions are met, helping you to pay less tax.

Deductible expenses made by the dependent, such as health care, education and pensions, can be declared and help to increase the refund or reduce the tax payable by the taxpayer.

On the other hand, when including dependents on your statement, you should also consider any income they receive, such as alimony, retirement, rental income, etc. These revenues will add to your income, raising the tax base.

If your dependents have income, run simulations, with and without them, to see if it’s worth putting them on your statement. Often, the income received by the dependent negates the benefit of deducting his or her expenses. In this case, it is better for the dependent to make the declaration separately.

Even those under the age of 18, such as children receiving alimony, can file a separate income tax return, if it is more advantageous to do so. There is no obligation for the children to be included as dependents in the declaration of the father or mother.

Who can be your dependent and what are the legal requirements

Spouse;

Partner (a) with whom the taxpayer has a child in common;

Partner (a) with whom the taxpayer has lived for more than five years;

Child or stepchild, up to 21 years of age;

Child (a) or stepson (a) university or attending technical high school, up to 24 years old;

Child or stepchild, at any age, when physically or mentally incapacitated for work;

Sibling, grandchild or great-grandchild, without support from the parents, of whom the taxpayer has legal custody, up to 21 years of age, or at any age, when physically or mentally incapacitated for work;

Sibling, grandchild or great-grandchild, without parental support, aged up to 24 years old, if still attending a higher education institution or high school technical school, provided that the taxpayer has held judicial custody up to 21 years of age;

Poor minor up to 21 years of age that the taxpayer raises and educates and of whoever has judicial custody;

Absolutely incapable person, of which the taxpayer is guardian or curator;

Parents, grandparents and great-grandparents who, in 2021, received income, taxable or not, up to the limit of BRL 22,847.76;

In-laws and mothers-in-law, as long as the couple files the statement together and the spouse declares some taxable income on the IR 2022. As the parents are legally accepted as dependents of the children, the parents of the other spouse (in-laws) can also enter the statement. However, to include in-laws, they cannot have received income above BRL 22,847.76 in 2021.

How to include a dependent in the declaration

To enter the data of a dependent in the IR 2022 program, simply open the “Dependents” form, located in the column on the left side of the program screen.

Then click on “New” and choose the “Type of Dependent”. Enter your CPF, name and date of birth and click “OK.

Repeat the procedure for each dependent you want to include in your claim.