Intel wants consumers to pay for additional features on aftermarket CPUs

Linux 5.18 won’t be released until spring 2022 (between March and June), and already ahead of the new kernel, Intel already plans to support a project called Software Defined Silicon. The new Intel SDSi will allow Xeon processors to enable features and for updates to be installed directly on the processor after purchase. Intel’s Sapphire Rapids series chips will be the company’s first processors to offer this feature.

Understand Intel SDSi

Intel Software Defined Silicon (SDSi) allows extra elements already present in the silicon of server processors to be deployed through software. Intel did not disclose its future goals, but the technology seeks to offer greater customization to the consumer who can choose not to pay for resources they will not use, despite being already present in the silicon.

This idea by Intel to enable features through extra payment, in addition to the processor itself, is not new, in 2010 the company “sold” a clock and cache increase for the Intel Core i3-2xxx processors, from the Sandy Bridge family. This proposal was not a success and Intel halted the project, as noted by the Twitter user. @aschilling.



User-selected resource features

Looking at the information about Intel’s SDSi program, it seems to offer its perks without looking at the issue of having to pay for any features in addition to having paid for a processor. Intel’s Xeon processors are rich in features such as support for up to 4.5TB of memory per individual socket, network virtualization functionality, Intel’s Speed ​​Select technology, as well as a large security suite offered by the SGX enclave. Recently, the company began offering infrastructure as a service (IaaS), virtual machine density, liquid cooling, search capability, media processing, and more.

With its upcoming fourth-generation Intel Xeon “Sapphire Rapids” processors, Intel will offer specialized variants of its Xeon chipset such as:

L – Large DDR memory support (up to 4.5TB)

M – Medium DDR memory support (up to 2TB)

N – Network/Network Function Virtualization

S – Search (Optimization for Search)

T – Thermal

V – Virtual Machine density value (VM quantities)

Y – Intel Speed ​​Select Technology

Recognizing that not all users will need all available options, Intel chooses to offer specific features to its customers without adding other options that will not be used. Intel’s third-generation Xeon series offers 57 variations, but each provides the same amount of cores, TDP, and turbo clocks. The only difference between the variations is the locked resources.

Instead of offering a huge number of processors, all with the same features – with a few differences like cores and clocks – the company plans to create a few processors so customers can choose their attributes and not have to worry about unused resources. In addition, Intel may limit the amount of manufacturing cost when it develops fewer processor variations. Unfortunately, from a consumer point of view, Intel is moving to create a microtransaction system for the upcoming chips, displeasing many consumers in the move.



The negative impact of pay-as-you-go features

When initially announced, the Internet was already abuzz about the impact of designing hardware with microtransactions. Players have already experienced microtransactions in major games, unlocking new skins, more accessibility, and more at varying prices. A programmer and Github goer said:

It’s only a matter of time before you bring this to casual user CPUs and we have to pay monthly to overclock or even pay for months of usage. You should be ashamed of yourself as developers.

Other than Intel opting to allow consumers to pay for additional features on its chip, the negative impact it appears to be having is that the company is not releasing much information about the new lawsuit, and even defending any backlash received on the matter. Intel’s new SDSi program will be available in Linux 5.18, available in Spring 2022.







Source: Wccftech