Investment of millions: How NASA missions will unlock mysteries of the Sun – 02/14/2022

NASA recently announced two new science missions to study the Sun. Both aim to better understand the dynamics of our star king, the ever-changing space environment and the connection between it and our planet — such as, for example, influence on the size of the Earth.

According to the US space agency, the missions will provide important information that would help protect astronauts, satellites and communication signals such as GPS, as well as deeper insights into our universe.

“MUSE and HelioSwarm [nome das missões] will provide new and deeper insight into the solar atmosphere and space weather,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters, in a statement.

“These missions not only extend the science of our other heliophysical missions — they also provide a unique perspective and new approach to understanding the mysteries of our star.”

NASA has not yet announced when the missions will launch. However, he explained how each one will work.

MUSE

With the MUSE mission, for example, scientists hope to understand the forces that drive the Sun’s coronal heating and the eruptions that occur in the star’s most extreme region — which is responsible for space weather.

To that end, the agency has earmarked a budget of $192 million for the mission, which will use a powerful instrument called a multiple slit spectrometer. With it, it will be possible to observe the Sun’s extreme ultraviolet radiation, in addition to obtaining higher resolution images of the solar transition region and the Sun’s corona.

Complementary heliophysical research observations and ground observations will also be provided by MUSE.

“MUSE will help us fill crucial gaps in knowledge about the Sun-Earth connection,” Nicola Fox, director of the Heliophysics division at NASA Headquarters, said in a statement.

The MUSE mission will be led by Bart DePontieu of the Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Center (LMATC).

HelioSwarm

The HelioSwarm mission will consist of a constellation of nine spacecraft that will measure changes in the Sun’s magnetic field and the solar wind, known as solar wind turbulence, on a multiscale.

These winds spread through the outer layer of Aol’s atmosphere, called the heliosphere, and the interaction of the solar winds with the magnetospheres of planetary bodies and disruptions such as coronal mass ejections affect the turbulence of the solar winds.

To study this phenomenon over large areas, plasma measurements taken at the same time from different points in space are needed. As such, the HelioSwarm mission will consist of a central spacecraft and eight small orbiting satellites. The main one will maintain radio contact with each small satellite.

“The technical innovation of HelioSwarm’s small satellites operating together as a constellation offers the unique ability to investigate turbulence and its evolution in the solar wind,” said Peg Luce, deputy director of the heliophysics division, in a statement.

The HelioSwarm mission will have a budget of $250 million and will be led by Harlan Spence of the University of New Hampshire.