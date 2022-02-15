‘It would be better not to have this trip scheduled’, says Constantino about Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia

Commentators from Jovem Pan’s 3 in 1 program analyzed President Jair Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia this Monday, 14th, and the possible consequences of the presidential trip

Photo: José Dias/PR President Jair Bolsonaro leaves for Russia during the night of this Monday, 14



After successive Russian threats of invasion of Ukraineyou United States stressed that the entry of the military commanded by Putin into Ukrainian territory could happen at any time. North Americans, South Koreans, Japanese and Dutch were told to leave Ukraine because of the possible conflict. Amidst the tense atmosphere, the president Jair Bolsonaro will travel to Russia and the representative has already stated that he has no political interests, but commercial goals with the country commanded by Vladimir Putin. “We know the difficult environment that exists in that region. We have business with them, commercials. Our agribusiness largely depends on their fertilizers. […] We have many things to attend to. Brazil is a sovereign country.”

During his speech to Jovem Pan’s 3 in 1 program, the commentator Rodrigo Constantino stated that it would be better if President Bolsonaro’s trip was not scheduled. However, once the commitment was signed, the geopolitical consequences of breaching it would be worse. “First of all, obviously it’s not a good ‘timing’ for the trip. But the question we have to ask, when we see this, is: since the trip was already scheduled, what can the president do? Because unmarking also has a geopolitical cost, a diplomatic cost.” Constantino also points out that, regardless of the president’s choice to travel or not, criticism by the press would occur. “And we don’t even need to mention here, that if the president chose that path, many in the media who are criticizing the trip would be criticizing the cancellation saying that it is subservient to the United States. Heads I win, tails you lose. Anything the president does, he will be attacked by those who are in the role of opposition militancy and not analysis. So it’s a delicate situation. Obviously it would be better not to have this trip scheduled. The focus of the trip is commercial.”

