Italy issues international arrest warrant against Robinho for rape | World

The Public Ministry of Milan, Italy, issued an international arrest warrant and requested the extradition of striker Robinho, sentenced to nine years in prison for the gang rape of a young girl in the northern Italian city in 2013, local press reported this week. Tuesday (15th).

The international arrest warrant is a problem for the player, who will not be able to travel to countries with which Italy has extradition agreements.

Italian court ultimately convicts Robinho of sexual violence

Robinho case: Italian court says player expressed ‘particular contempt’ for victim of sexual violence

Robinho’s defense used images from social networks to try to disqualify the victim

The possibility that the authorities of the two countries reach an agreement to serve the sentence in Brazilian territory is not ruled out, as the Brazilian Constitution does not allow the extradition of its citizens.

“For us, it doesn’t matter whether he serves his sentence in Italy or in Brazil. What matters is that he does it, especially for the crime committed, to protect women,” the victim’s lawyer, Jacopo Gnocchi, told AFP.

The Court of Cassation, Italy’s last judicial instance, confirmed on January 19 the conviction for group sexual violence against a young Albanian woman who was 23 years old in a well-known location in Milan.

Robinho, who played for Milan at the time, and five other compatriots made the young woman drink “to the point of leaving her unconscious and unable to resist” and then had “sexual intercourse several times in a row” with her.

The 37-year-old Brazilian striker, like his friend Ricardo Falco, was convicted in 2017 in the first instance by the Milan court and in December 2020 by the Milan appeals court, which confirmed the player’s conviction and considered that the athlete acted with “special contempt for the victim, who was brutally humiliated”, states the sentence in the case.