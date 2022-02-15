Itaú (ITUB4) grows more than Bradesco (BBDC4)? BofA analyzes projections

Business

In a report published this Monday (14), Bank of America (BofA) threw the spotlight on the guidance of two banks for 2022, Itau (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4), to try to explain the discrepancy between the perspectives: while Bradesco projects annual profit growth of 8%, Itaú aims to double, 16%.

BofA analysts note that the projections for 2022 of Bradesco and Itaú include disparities related to net interest income, provisions for doubtful accounts, income from fees and insurance and effective tax rate. “On the other hand, both indicated similar growth in loans and operating expenses”, they say.

THE Bradesco guided an 8-12% expansion in customer margin, below the 10-14% loan growth, while Itaú forecast 20.5-23.5% growth, well above the 9-12 loan growth %.

The difference reflects the fact that Itaú includes the remuneration of working capital in the margin with clients, while Bradesco includes it in the margin with the market. Adjusting for this, the Itaú guidance suggests a 12% growth at the midpoint, slightly above Bradesco’s 10%.

“However, after this adjustment, we see a significant difference in the margin with market performance (+15% for Itaú vs. -25% for Bradesco), even considering that Itaú is hedging its capital position against exchange rate variation ( and over R$2 billion in revenues, according to management). This is explained by the fact that Itaú structurally protects its passive costs, while Bradesco operates less protected. As a result, Itaú benefits more during high interest rate cycles“, says the report.

BofA also recalls that. although both banks are expected to benefit from an increase in the payment of interest on equity due to the sharp increase in the long-term interest rate in Brazil, Bradesco will be negatively impacted by the maturity of the goodwill related to the HSBC.

However, when it comes to fee and insurance revenue, the midpoint of the Bradesco guidance indicates growth of 10%, double the guidance of Itaú in this segment. According to the analysis, this is due to Bradesco’s large exposure to health insurance, “which should benefit from a normalization of Covid-related claims in 2022”.

BofA sets the same target price for Itaú and Bradesco

BofA believes that Itaú is structurally more positioned for higher rates, while its orientation appears more conservative and leaves room for bullish surprises. Even so, analysts maintained the buy recommendation for both banks, at the same target price of BRL 29.

In today’s trading session, the Itaú shares ended with a drop of 0.23%, quoted at R$ 26.47. At Bradesco sharesin turn, had a slight increase of 0.14%, to R$ 21.17.