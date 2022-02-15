Itaú’s new job site is aimed at technology professionals

The technology sector is one of the most active and the ones that hire the most today. Banco Itaú has just announced several opportunities for workers who have knowledge in this professional area.

Therefore, the company launched a new website focused solely on announcing opportunities within the area. Currently, there are 100 job openings to launch the new Itaú Unibanco platform.

In general, the vacancies include professionals who work directly with programming and data management.

The majority of current opportunities are for data engineering and machine learning engineering. In other words, the company should invest heavily in the area of ​​artificial intelligence. Hiring levels are for full, senior and specialist professionals.

Itaú’s new platform for hiring technology professionals

The website launched by Itaú concentrates various information aimed at candidates. These are videos and testimonials from the company’s own employees. If there is no specific opportunity for your profile, you can set up an alert for future openings.

All information about Itaú Unibanco’s technology is in the same place. This, according to Estevão Lazanha, director of Technology at Itaú, is advantageous for all sides. “We have constantly increased the number of employees in the technology area, a move in line with Itaú’s digital transformation. In 2021 alone, more than 2,500 employees were hired for the area,” he said.

New website has integration with social network

Candidates and those interested in working in Itaú’s technology sector can connect their LinkedIn profile to the new platform. In this way, you can find out which vacancies have more to do with the person’s own profile.

If you want to check all available careers and vacancies, you should access the website through the following links: https://carreiras.itau.com.br/tecnologia.

The area is one of the most sought after in the job market today. Therefore, soon new vacancies will be opened. It pays to keep an eye out and keep up to date.