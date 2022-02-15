Itaúsa has recurring income of R$4.185 billion, up 53.2%

Itaúsa (ITSA3;ITSA4) recorded recurring income of R$ 4.185 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, a performance 53.2% higher than that recorded a year earlier.

Accounting net income totaled BRL 4.117 billion, an increase of 12.4% over the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to Itaúsa, the investees showed solid advances in operating performance.

In the banking sector, profit was driven by the growth of the loan portfolio, which exceeded R$ 1 trillion, the better financial margin and the lower volume of expected losses from credit operations, combined with the efficient control of general and administrative expenses.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB3;ITUB4) had a profit of R$ 7.159 billion in the 4th quarter, a performance 32% higher and above expectations.

In consumer goods and materials for civil construction, Alpargatas and Dexco took advantage of their efficient structures and good market momentum to leverage their sales, as well as net revenue and Ebitda, despite pressure on the cost of some inputs.

“It is worth noting that this was the best year in the history of Dexco in terms of Ebitda performance and profitability, and also the highest historical Ebitda for Alpargatas.”

The gas distribution and transportation segments, comprising Copa Energia and NTS, also posted an increase in revenue.

Aegea, in the basic sanitation segment, whose results began to be recognized by Itaúsa as of the third quarter, recorded significant gains in Ebitda and net income.

Additionally, XP Inc.’s results also contributed positively to the holding company’s results.

ROE, assets and debt

The return on equity was 25.6% between October and December of last year, a decrease of 0.6 percentage point compared to the same slap in 2020.

Total assets amounted to R$74.602 billion in 4Q21, an increase of 18.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

Net debt grew 171% in the quarter, reaching R$3.793 billion.

Itaúsa announces JCP

The Board of Directors of Itaúsa (ITSA4) approved the payment on March 11, 2022 of the interest on equity declared on November 8, 2021, based on the final shareholding position of November 23, 2021, in the amount of R$ 0.15472 per share and the JCPs declared on December 13 of last year, based on the final shareholding position on January 14 of this year, in the amount of R$ 0.13334 per share.

Itaúsa’s Board of Directors, meeting on December 13, 2021, approved the increase in the company’s share capital through the capitalization of a profit reserve of R$7.9 billion, resulting in a share capital of R$51.5 billion .

The capitalization was carried out with the issuance of 420,540,747 new shares (144,491,889 of which are common and 276,048,858 are preferred), which were attributed free of charge to shareholders, as a bonus, in the proportion of 5 new shares for every 100 shares of the same type that the shareholders had in the final shareholding position on December 20, 2021.

