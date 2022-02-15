It’s ‘absolutely possible’ for Putin to act with little or no warning, says Pentagon

+



Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images)

It is “absolutely possible” that Vladimir Putin, president of Russiaact “with little or no warning” in attacking Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a press conference on Monday. He further stated that the United States believes that a final decision was not made by Russia.

“We still believe that a diplomatic path is possible and preferable,” he said. According to Kirby, Putin continues to increase his preparedness and give himself more options if he chooses a military approach. “He’s making all the choices you would expect him to make to be ready for the military strike option.”

Shortly before the press conference, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said, through Facebook, that he had been warned that his country would be attacked by Russia next Wednesday, 16. Asked about the matter, Kirby said that the leader “may post what you want, when you want”. “He doesn’t need to consult us. He is the leader of a sovereign state.”

The Pentagon spokesman declined to give a date for the attack and said that would “not be smart”. “I’m not going to talk about specific US intelligence issues. We’ve been saying for some time that Russian military action could happen at any time,” said Kirby, who assured that the US has shared the information it obtains with its allies.

Regarding troops sent to Poland, he said there was no “plan or intention” for them to be deployed to Ukraine.