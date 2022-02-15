Palmeiras fought until the end, but could not return to the Football Academy with another title in their luggage. In the final minutes of extra time against Chelsea, Verdão was defeated by the English team 2-1 and arrived in Brazil with only second place in the competition.. Although he is considered by FIFA as the first World champion, rival fans did not forgive the Palmeiras and began to provoke the exchanger both on social networks and in bars, shopping and restaurants. Who also irritated the Alviverde fans was the former player Neto.

During the program ‘Os Donos da Bola’ this Monday (14), the presenter presented the program dressed as Peppa Pig and was all the time ringing the Palmeiras fans who didn’t take much in sports: “Palmeiras should ban players from giving interviews to TV Bandeirantes due to the disrespect of Neto its employee with Sociedade EsportivaPalmeiras. Shame on that guy!”, said the fan.

It didn’t take long for the presenter to speak again. Annoyed with the Critics, the presenter said that anyone who is not happy with the joke can feel free to change the channel and watch another program. “That doesn’t mean anything to fantasy, it shows the envy I have of Palmeiras, they go to the airport all the time. I’m not going, Corinthians isn’t going. Grêmio, Internacional, nobody goes, just Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, that’s what hurts me, but it’s that thing, who wants to change the channel, just change the channel, there’s something called remote control, just arrive and change the channel. I congratulate everyone at Bandsports, we’re doing well too much, everyone rooted for Palmeiras to win, but, for me, the runner-up is worth nothing”said the presenter who still continued to vent.

“If you were waiting for me here from Peppa, you were wrong, I only paid for half the day. I paid 350 reais for the costume and I already returned it, they will need to use it now, I paid for the cake too, but that’s ok. But hey, it’s not angry with me no, don’t complain, it’s much better for me to dress up as Peppa, as Skunk, as Trika, than to take a revolver and kill Dante, as it was done. Now, another thing that’s not cool is for people to go to the in front of my house cursing my wife and daughters”, evaluated the former player who concluded by saying that if Verdão won the competition, commentator Velloso would be the one who would present the program.

“And I said that if Palmeiras wins, I love Velloso, I adore him, I would sit there and tell him to present the program, he can now, it’s ready, I would keep quiet. I know a lot of people stayed angry, but there were a lot of people who were happy. What’s better, me from Peppa or the guys killing Palmeiras in Ribeirão? If you don’t want to watch it, you can change the channel, no problem, and the guys didn’t go, we blew up the audience”, finished Neto.