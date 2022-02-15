Know what is not considered overtime at work

Among the most prominent issues related to work is the right to pay overtime. In summary, this extra remuneration is granted when the employee continues his activities beyond his usual working hours.

According to the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws), the working day cannot exceed 8 hours a day or 44 hours a week. This means that any minute of activity beyond this period is already considered overtime.

Also according to the legislation, the extra working time must be up to 2 hours a day, however, in the private sphere or in a collective agreement, these hours may be increased, provided that there is a prior agreement between the parties.

In relation to the value of this right in question, this will depend on the period and day on which the employee fulfilled the excess journey. CLT provides for overtime day, night, weekends and holidays. Check out:

Daytime overtime: working day, during the day. In this case, for each overtime worked, the employee receives an increase of 50% on the value of the normal working hour;

working day, during the day. In this case, for each overtime worked, the employee receives an increase of 50% on the value of the normal working hour; Night overtime: when the working day is between 10 pm and 5 am. In this situation, the employee is entitled to an additional night call, equivalent to 20% of the daytime overtime. That is, he will be entitled to an increase of 50% + 20% on the overtime value;

when the working day is between 10 pm and 5 am. In this situation, the employee is entitled to an additional night call, equivalent to 20% of the daytime overtime. That is, he will be entitled to an increase of 50% + 20% on the overtime value; Overtime on weekends and holidays: in the case of overtime on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, the worker must receive overtime corresponding to 100% of the value of the normal hour, that is, twice the usual hour.

Important! It is worth remembering that the employee has the right to refuse to work overtime, if requested by the employer. However, there are still cases of pre-agreed definitions that require compliance with the agreement, however, each case must still be evaluated separately.

What is not considered overtime?

Finally, it is still a pertinent question for many workers when they are actually working overtime. On this issue, it is worth remembering what was said at the beginning of the article, overtime is characterized when the employee is in activity in addition to your current workday.

This means that only the excess working hours are accounted for if the employee is effectively performing his/her work functions. That is, if the employee is waiting for orders or is simply at the workplace, this will not necessarily be considered overtime.

Having clarified that, check out a series of situations that no set overtime:

Permanence in the workplace for reasons of religious practices, rest, leisure, study, food, social activities, personal hygiene;

Stay at the workplace to change uniforms (when there is no obligation);

Commuting time from home to work;

Company get-togethers;

Tolerance minutes;

Outside work in excess of normal hours without request.

Extra Tip: Do you know your labor rights?

Have you ever felt that you might be being passed over by your boss or the company that induces you to accept irregular situations at work?

Your question is the same as thousands of people. But know that from now on you will have an answer to all your questions. labor doubts and you will know absolutely everything that happens before, during and after a working relationship.

