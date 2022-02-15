Larissa pins Gustavo after discord game

Gustavo’s first participation in the discord game of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) does not seem to have made a good impression on Larissa, brother’s companion at Casa de Vidro. After the live dynamic, the sister echoed the behavior of the participant — who pricked the bricked up Barbara — and complained: “He’s very irritating”.

In the fourth lollipop, the digital influencer showed her dissatisfaction with Gustavo and said:

I spent 3 days with him and I came to the conclusion that he is a very annoying person, he talks but he is that person who doesn’t listen Larissa

Then, she declared that she would have given a sign with “arrogant” to her brother, however, this attitude would not add to the coexistence of the two in the house. However, Laís pointed out: “Even so, I still want to meet him”.

Slovenia, following the participant’s speech, corroborated with the sister and stated that Gustavo only “went on” her during the dynamic because he believed that the sister is strong and intends to move the game “. Eliezer also agreed with Miss Pernambuco and believes that the participant’s strategy is well thought out.