Launch, Price and Data Sheet

It hasn’t even been a week since Samsung made the worldwide announcement of the new Galaxy S22, the brand’s top-of-the-line smartphones. In an event held this Tuesday (15), the company announced the prices of cell phones and the date that the products reach the Brazilian retail market.

As a novelty, the cell phones bring a new processor, 5G connection and improved cameras with artificial intelligence. The most sophisticated model, the Ultra, comes with a sharpie, like Samsung’s defunct Galaxy Note series phones. The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra go on sale at the Samsung store starting this Tuesday. The devices will be in retail from February 22nd.

And the prices? In the US, Samsung kept the same values ​​as the Galaxy S21 (between $799 and $1,199), launched last year. In Brazil, these are (below), very similar to the launch prices of their predecessors:

Galaxy S22: BRL 5,399 (cash) or BRL 5,999 (deposit) in the 128 GB version / BRL 5,849.10 (in cash) or BRL 6,499 (in installments) in the 256 GB version

Galaxy S22+: BRL 6,299 (cash) or BRL 6,999 (deposit) in the 128 GB version / BRL 6,749.10 (in cash) or BRL 7,499 (in installments) in the 256 GB version

Galaxy S22 Ultra: BRL 8,549 (cash) or BRL 9,499 (deposit) in the 256 GB version / BRL 9,449.10 (in cash) or BRL 10,499 (in cash) in the 512 GB version

Prices are high. However, Samsung offers some extras for those who are going to buy for a certain period. The company will offer what they call kits with the purchase of any of the new handsets.

Game kit and wellness kit (available between February 15th and March 20th): win a Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch or five R$400 vouchers (totaling R$2,000) to spend on games at the Galaxy Store. You must register on the company’s website.

Music Kit (available between February 15th and March 13th): a Lolla Day ticket to Lollapalooza Brasil and a Galaxy Buds 2 (pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones). You must register on the company’s website.

It is worth remembering that in the cell phone box comes only the device and a USB-C cable. If the buyer wants the charger, he can order a 25W charger free of charge through the Samsung For You website – the S22+ and S22 Ultra models support up to 45W charger, but the accessory is only sold separately.

Galaxy S22 and S22+

The look of the Galaxy S22 is very similar to last year. Both phones have rounded edges and metal alloy sides. The glass of the displays is Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, which gives the device greater resistance to scratches.

The screens of the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are 6.1 inches (15.4 centimeters) and 6.6 inches (16.7 centimeters), respectively, with FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. are respectively 3,700 mAh and 4,500 mAh — last year, the S21 and S21+ had 4,000 mAh and 4,800 mAh.

Galaxy S22 (left) and two Galaxy S22+ (right); front of cell phones is practically the same with selfie camera ‘floating’ on the screen Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

Unlike other years, the Galaxy S22 chip (which also includes the Ultra) is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 4 nm (nanometers) – this measurement deals with the size of transistors used on the chip; the smaller, the more of them are present, improving performance and reducing battery consumption.

Traditionally, Samsung launches in Brazil before variants of the Galaxy S with Exynos chip, produced by the company itself. Snapdragon chips often came with phones sold in the US, North Korea and European markets.

For selfies, cell phones have a 10 MP (megapixel) sensor; on the back, there are three cameras: 50 MP (main), 12 MP (ultra-wide) and 10 MP (telephoto with 3x optical zoom).

The highlights are in the use of artificial intelligence. Samsung promises that the Galaxy S22 takes photos with more definition in night mode. For those who like to record videos, cell phones allow you to record with different types of filters in portrait mode.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

The look of the S22 Ultra is very similar to the Galaxy Note line. Therefore, the edges are more “square”. The cell phone is a “sandwich” of Gorilla Glass and has metal alloy sides.

The marker is on the underside of the phone: just press it, and it will come out of its hiding place. As a novelty, Samsung says that it is now more accurate, as it has a latency of 2.8 milliseconds (it is the time of contact with the screen and the execution of the action). In this way, the experience of using it is closer to writing with a conventional pen on paper.

The S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch (17.27 cm) screen, up to 120 Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution (3,088 x 1,440 pixels)

The cameras of this model are even more powerful. For selfies, there is a 40-megapixel sensor. At the rear, there are four: 108 MP (main), 12 MP (ultra-wide), 10 MP (telephoto with 3x optical zoom), 10 MP (telephoto with 10x optical zoom).

It has the same functions in the photo and video part, with the difference of having better sensors and a possibility of optical zoom with greater definition.

Galaxy S22 datasheet

Screen: 6.1 inches (15.4 cm) FHD+

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Operating System: Android 12 with One UI 4.1 interface

Cameras: 50 MP (main) + 12 MP (ultra-wide) + 10 MP (telephoto with 3x optical zoom)

Selfie Camera: 10 MP

Memory (RAM and storage): 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB

Battery: 3,700 mAh

Charger: Does not come in the box. When ordering through Samsung’s website, buyer is entitled to 25 W option

Connections: 5G, 4G, WI-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2

Water Resistant: Yes, IP68 (lasts up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters)

Dimensions and weight: 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm; 168 grams

Colors: black, white, green and pink

Galaxy S22+ datasheet

Screen: 6.6 inches (16.7 cm) FHD+

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Operating System: Android 12 with One UI 4.1 interface

Cameras: 50 MP (main) + 12 MP (ultra-wide) + 10 MP (telephoto with 3x optical zoom)

Selfie Camera: 10 MP

Memory (RAM and storage): 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charger: Does not come in the box. When ordering through Samsung’s website, buyer is entitled to 25W option. Supports up to 45W.

Connections: 5G, 4G, WI-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2

Water Resistant: Yes, IP68 (lasts up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters)

Dimensions and weight: 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm; 196 grams

Colors: black, white, green and pink

Galaxy S22 Ultra datasheet