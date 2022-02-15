Learn about types of muscle stretching and start practicing them now!

This Monday, February 14th, at the Techno News, in session Robson Lemes, you will learn the two types of stretching that exist. If done the right way, they can bring much more quality of life and well-being to you! Stretching is great not only for those who exercise and want to avoid muscle injuries, but also for those who don’t exercise. That’s because its benefits include greater flexibility, less muscle tension, prevention of pain caused by aging, among others.

The practice of muscle stretching is essential for all those who need to avoid muscle stress, provided by physical exercise. It improves performance and brings the prevention of muscle injuries. Stretching is ideal for you to have the best functioning of your body. Come now to discover the three best stretches for you!

1 – Static muscle stretching, know how to do it right

Static stretching is the most common on our list. It is done by stretching a muscle in your body for approximately 20 seconds while you remain static. It is extremely suitable for the beginning of any exercise, but can also be practiced after the end of physical activity, with the aim of assisting in muscle relaxation.

If you work in the same position during the day, it is recommended that you get up and practice this muscle stretch a few times, in order to maintain muscle health. This is an example of someone who uses the computer a lot. A static stretch that can be easily replicated is to hold the neck with one arm. It improves circulation and flexibility in the neck and shoulders, and prevents stiff neck.

2 – Active Stretching, learn how to do it

This muscle stretching is extremely practiced by athletes who need greater elasticity during exercise in order to achieve improved performance. It provides increased mobility and greater range of motion. Unlike the previous one, it is done with general movement.

Active muscle stretching is recommended for those with sedentary habits, as it covers more muscles that would not normally be stretched. For, it is also essential to provide greater flexibility to athletes, which prevents the risks of having a muscle injury.

The ideal, therefore, is that you seek to stretch in both ways daily, also prioritizing physical exercises to achieve a better quality of life. Remembering that the healthy eating It is your greatest ally to keep your health up to date, and when combined with muscle stretching and physical exercise, it can make you live the best of your body.

