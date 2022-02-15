Lewandowski bans government from using Dial 100 to receive Covid-19 vaccine complaints | Politics

Lewandowski responded to a request from the Rede Sustentabilidade party, which called on the Court to question the use of the whistleblower channel to receive complaints from people against the Covid-19 vaccine.

The minister also ordered the government to amend two technical notes — one from the Ministry of Health and the other from the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights.

In January, the folders published published official documents to discourage childhood vaccination. The notes emphasize the non-mandatory of the vaccine (see more below).

Ministries publish official documents to discourage childhood vaccination

According to Lewandowski’s decision, the Court’s understanding that it is possible for authorities to implement measures to encourage vaccination against the disease should be included in the notes – among them, the restriction of access to places by non-vaccinated people, the legal basis for the health passports of states and municipalities.

In the individual decision, Lewandowski highlighted that children and adolescents have rights and that it is up to the STF to preserve them.

“Children and adolescents are, therefore, subjects of rights, people in a peculiar condition of development and recipients of the constitutional postulate of ‘absolute priority’. Of course, this Court is responsible for preserving this guideline, guaranteeing the full protection of minors according to their best interest, in particular their life and health, in order to prevent them from contracting or transmitting to other children […] the dreaded Covid-19,” he wrote.

The minister also highlighted the provisions of the Children and Adolescents Statute (ECA), in the sense that vaccination of this segment of the population is mandatory.

“Specifically with regard to the issue of childhood vaccination, the Statute of Children and Adolescents – ECA (Law 8.069/1990) is textual in providing for the mandatory ‘vaccination of children in cases recommended by the authorities’, establishing pecuniary penalties for those who, intentionally or culpably, fail to comply with ‘the duties inherent to family power or arising from the guardianship or custody of ‘the minors'”, wrote the minister.

Lewandowski also stressed that, with a technical and scientific basis, the federal government is obliged to make vaccines available, encourage mass immunization and avoid acting to discourage vaccination against the disease.

“With technical and scientific support – as seen above -, and taking into account that vaccination of the population is today the main instrument to control the pandemic, leading, demonstrably, to a significant reduction in infections and deaths, I think that it is up to the Federal Governmentin addition to making immunizers available and encouraging mass vaccination, avoid the adoption of acts, without technical-scientific basis or inconsistent with the national legal system, that have the power to discourage the vaccination of adults and children against Covid-19, especially because Brazil still has an epidemiological situation far from what could be considered comfortable, including due to the emergence of new variants of the virus”, wrote the minister. .

The minister also criticized the technical notes of the ministries. Lewandowski said that the documents convey a “equivocal message” regarding the mandatory vaccination “in the midst of one of the biggest health crises in the country’s history” and “end up misinforming the population, discouraging them from undergoing vaccination against Covid-19.” 19″.

“The aforementioned Technical Notes, by disseminating information colored by dubiousness and ambivalence, regarding the compulsory nature of immunization, do a disservice to the immunization effort undertaken by the health authorities of the different political-administrative levels of the Federation, contributing to the maintenance of the still low rate of attendance of children and adolescents to vaccination sites, whose reflection is the increase in the number of hospitalizations of minors in intensive care units – ICUs by 61% in São Paulo”, wrote the minister.

The technical note from the Ministry of Health, one of the targets of the Network’s action, was signed by the extraordinary secretary for the fight against Covid, Rosana Melo, and by director Danilo de Souza Vasconcelos.

The document sought to reinforce that the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 is not mandatory because it is not in the National Immunization Plan, but in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19.

According to experts, the argument is merely rhetorical since the National Operational Plan (PNO) was created during the pandemic to provide technical support to the National Immunization Program (PNI). And, therefore, the PNO is part of the PNI.

The other document contested in court is that of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights. The note was published by the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo” and TV Globo also had access.

Four secretaries signed the document that seeks to “present technical and legal grounds on the violation of human rights arising from the mandatory submission of the National Vaccination Certificate and on the non-compulsory vaccination against Covid-19, as indispensable measures for the enjoyment of human rights.” human and fundamental”.

The note stated that, as the Covid vaccine is not on the list of basic vaccinations in the Child’s Handbook, it is not mandatory, and parents or guardians, therefore, have autonomy over the decision to apply it or not to their children or guardians. tutored.

The ministry also offered the government’s main channel for complaints of human rights violations, Dial 100, for those who do not want to be vaccinated and suffer, according to the government, discrimination.