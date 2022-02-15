Lewandowski bans government from using Dial 100 to receive vaccine complaints

Minister of the Federal Supreme Court also determined changes in technical notes of the Ministries of Health and Human Rights

Nelson Jr./SCO/STF Lewandowski responded to the request of the Sustainability Network party



the minister of Federal Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski prohibited this Monday, 14, that the federal government use the dial 100aimed at denouncing human rights violations, to receive complaints against vaccines for Covid-19. The judge responded to the request of the Rede Sustentabilidade party and determined that the phone number cannot be used “outside of its institutional purposes”, in addition to determining changes in notes from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights. . “From a superficial reading of the Technical Note of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, it can be seen that the Ministry treats as a violation of human rights precisely what this Supreme Court, on a very recent date, considered constitutional, namely: “the restriction on the exercise of certain activities or the frequency of certain places” imposed on those who refuse, without medical or scientific justification, to take the immunizing agent or to prove that they are not infected”, justified the Minister.

Regarding the notes, Lewandowski criticized them for considering that they do a disservice to the immunization effort of the health authorities. The documents seek to reinforce that childhood vaccination is not mandatory and that it would be wrong to impose limitations on those who decide not to vaccinate their children and on children who are not immunized. “The aforementioned Technical Notes, by disseminating information colored by dubiousness and ambivalence, contribute to the maintenance of the still low attendance rate of children and adolescents at vaccination sites, whose reflection is the increase in the number of hospitalizations of minors in intensive care units. – ICUs in 61% in São Paulo”, he pointed out. Lewandowski also commented that children and adolescents have rights and that it is the STF’s obligation to preserve them, and that the government is obliged to make vaccines available, encourage mass immunization and avoid acting to discourage vaccination against the disease, if there is a scientific basis that ensure the safety and efficacy of immunizers.