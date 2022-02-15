Livelo offers 10 points per real spent on the purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 at Casas Bahia

THE livelo is offering 10 points per dollar spent in the purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 at Houses Bahia. The offer is valid until tomorrow (16), upon payments made by credit card or bank slip.

bonus

10 points per dollar spent: all customers buying the new Samsung Galaxy S22.

5 points per dollar spent: all customers buying too many Samsung products sold and delivered by Casas Bahia.

Conditions

Offer eligible products: Samsung Galaxy S22 or Samsung products sold and delivered by Casas Bahia.

Payment method: bank transfer or credit card.

Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) calendar days after receipt of the product(s). They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date.

How to participate

Access Casas Bahia through the Livelo website; click in “Go to Casas Bahia”; Buy the desired product; On the checkout page (after payment) click “Accumulate Points”; The system will display the following message “Ready! Soon the points will be released to you “.

purchase example

When selecting a product, it is possible to see in the shopping cart the exact amount of points that will be received when purchasing each product:

Note that there is a difference in accumulation between the Samsung Galaxy S22 and other Samsung products.

We advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The promotion is interesting for those who were looking to buy the new Samsung Galaxy S22. For those who want to buy other Samsung products at Casas Bahia, the offer is also interesting and allows you to collect up to 5 Livelo points per real spent.

To participate, access Casas Bahia through the Livelo website.

We are going through a delicate moment in the aviation and tourism sector in general. Analyze advertised promotions and don’t make impulsive decisions. Consult our posting policy during the coronavirus pandemic.