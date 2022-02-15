Lost Ark: Amazon Games Should Soon Remove Limitations on Character Creation

The company continues to monitor the game’s servers to shorten wait times.

Officially launched last Friday (11) in its free-to-play format, Lost Ark is already one of the biggest hits on Steam and surpassed the mark of 1 million simultaneous players. However, the release did not come without some problems, such as issues that forced developers to delay its public availability by a few hours.

While the situation has already been resolved, you may still need to wait a few minutes before being able to enter the game — and when this happens, some servers may block the creation of a new character. According to Amazon Gamesthis happens as a way to prevent specific servers from having a population above normal, but the company is already studying ways to ease its restrictions.

In a post on the official Lost Ark forums, the company stated that it is “carefully removing character creation limits on servers to allow new players to join servers they could not previously”. However, she stated that she can re-adopt the measure if she notices an increase in the average waiting time for players to enjoy the title.

Big search for Lost Ark brings problems

While the success of Lost Ark brings reasons for celebration to the Amazon Games, he is also generating some friction with the public. On the game’s official forums it is common to find topics where players gather to complain about excessive waiting times or the impossibility of redeeming their founder packs.

The developers promise to continue working on solving the game’s problems, and The expectation is that the situation will return to normal within the next few days.. Over the past weekend, the MMO recorded more than 1.3 million concurrent players and, this Monday (14th), there are more than 800,000 people playing at the same time.



– Continues after advertising –

In celebration of the official launch of Lost Ark, Amazon Games promoted a series of special events, including music concerts broadcast via streaming. The company also started distributing additional packages to Prime Gaming subscribers, the first of which can be redeemed right now.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Massively