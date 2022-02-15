Lost Ark breaks player record and creates region to relieve server

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Lost Ark breaks player record and creates region to relieve server 4 Views

As previews last week already indicated, Lost Ark came with everything this weekend, after its official launch on Friday (11). Amazon’s MMORPG has already become the second most played in all of Steam’s history and will now add a new region on the map to account for the amount of concurrent players.

According to the website SteamDB, which compiles Steam usage data, Lost Ark reached 1 million and 325,000 concurrent users over the weekend, which earned it second place in this platform ranking. He has passed the Counter-Strike: Global Offense mark (1,308,000) but is still well behind the PUBG champion (over 3.2 million).

The game was already quite popular in Russia and South Korea and has now reached major markets such as the US, Brazil and Europe. And it was the European servers that could not handle the volume of participants.

In a blog post for the game, developer Smilegate announced that it is already creating this new region “as soon as possible”. This new sector is likely to receive between seven and nineteen dedicated servers. This is the variation between the other sectors already existing in Lost Ark.

It is worth remembering that, on Friday, the company had also offered the migration of players to new servers. But both in that solution and in this one, there is still a slight problem: it is not possible to load the progress or characters already developed for the new server. That is, basically, whoever accepts the migration will have to start over from scratch.

Lost Ark worth all this excitement? Check out our video review:

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Intel wants consumers to pay for additional features on aftermarket CPUs

The company will bring back much-criticized practice in the past Linux 5.18 won’t be released …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved