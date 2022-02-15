Lula and Andrés Sanchez pressure Corinthians. Brazilian technician required. And not a foreigner, as the board wants – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



“I liked Sylvinho, I thought he was very sincere. If you don’t hire a player, you don’t win a game. You don’t have to look for anyone in Portugal. It’s full of people here to work. You just can’t hire a coach and in the second game he loses send away. #Corinthians.”



“I’m against a foreign coach. I think we have great coaches in Brazil. Now there’s this ‘gringo wave’ there, I think they are competent and prepared, but we have great coaches in Brazil. I, at Corinthians today, would prefer a Brazilian.”

Two very weighty opinions at Parque São Jorge to put even more pressure on President Duilio Monteiro Alves, in his lethargy to hire a new coach for Corinthians.





The manager who fired Sylvinho 12 days ago, in an assumed way due to the pressure of the fans and the press, cannot find a professional to occupy the very important position. Libertadores will start on April 3rd.

Entrepreneurs guarantee that Duilio has been interviewing and sounding foreign technicians, mainly from Portugal.

This inexplicable delay, since the president swears that he will not keep the interim Fernando Lázaro in office, opens up gaps for countless guesses.





And former president Lula made a point of posting today on his social networks that he wants “a Brazilian” running Corinthians.

Lula follows the line of former president Andrés Sanchez. He is the mentor and responsible for Duilio taking over the presidency.

And also assumes xenophobia.

He wants a Brazilian coach, anyway, in place of Sylvinho.

“There are several names: Cuca, Mano Menezes, Renato Gaúcho, Felipão, there are several. The board would have to choose one, but I think it has to be Brazilian. I’m not consulted, because Duilio knows my opinion”, Andrés disguises.

The disclosure of the stance of Lula, who helped so much in the construction of the stadium in Itaquera, and Andrés, the person in charge of the political group that has been in power since 2007, only serves to further pressure Duilio and his football director, Roberto de Andrade. .

The two remain “lost”.





Analyzing resumes like two employees of the Personnel Department of any company. And not managers of the most popular club in the richest city in Latin America. Who squandered pre-season with Sylvinho, firing him after three matches in 2022.

Entrepreneurs continue to urge Duilio to accept a Portuguese coach.

The manager is inspired by the success of Jorge Jesus at Flamengo. And Abel Ferreira in rival Palmeiras.

This inexplicable indecision has led the players to defend the permanence of interim Fernando Lázaro as official coach.

Hence the hunches of Lula and Andrés.

Duilio made it.

It’s more than pressured.

If he really hires a Portuguese coach, he will go against his mentor, Andrés.

And against the man responsible for the stadium in Itaquera, Lula.

Corinthians backstage boils due to Duilio’s lack of attitude…



