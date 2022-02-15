Man hospitalized after inserting 2-meter nylon line into penis

A 37-year-old man was admitted to a hospital in East Java province, Indonesia, after inserting a two-meter-long nylon cord inside his penis in a case that became a scientific journal article. The man was admitted to the ER complaining that he was experiencing pain in his lower abdomen, with symptoms appearing at least two hours before his trip to the health facility.

After examination, doctors discovered that he had inserted the thread, used especially for making beaded jewelry, into his urethra. He admitted that he decided to do the “test” while watching a pornographic video, already during the erection. The patient complained that he had felt the immediate effects of the experiment, with the presence of blood in the urine and difficulty peeing.

“Communication with the patient was challenging due to embarrassment and a history of speech difficulties,” reported a document in the scientific journal Science Direct, which reported on the care. “The patient stated that it was the first time he had done this, despite masturbating and consuming pornographic content daily.”

The man treated is not married and has no history of sexual relations, the report also detailed, which preserved most of the identity details of the boy, who lived with his mother.

To remove the nylon line, doctors at the Indonesian hospital inserted a catheter to encourage active irrigation of the penis and aid in the removal of the intruding object. The tactic to encourage blood circulation worked, but it was not enough to allow the cable to pass.

It was then that the professionals invested in a minor surgery, cystoscopy, an endoscope examination performed in the urinary tract, with local anesthesia. The team visualized the black thread in the patient’s urethra and removed it with forceps.

The man was released two days after the procedure without further complications. Despite the happy ending, he received a psychiatric referral for an evaluation of his sexual habits and was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder and paraphilia, a pattern of sexual behavior in which the individual derives pleasure from abnormal sexual objects.