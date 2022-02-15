Man hospitalized after putting nylon thread on his penis while watching porn – International

Man told doctors it was the first time he had introduced objects into the urethra (photo: Reproduction/Radiology Case Reports/Dr. Soetomo General-Academic Hospital)

A 37-year-old man was admitted to Dr. Soetomo Academic General Hospital in Indonesia after threading a nylon string through his penis. The case was revealed by the January issue of the scientific journal Science Direct.

The patient, whose name was not revealed, was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain and told doctors that he inserted a nylon thread into his penis, which was erect, while he watched pornographic videos. The objective, according to the man, was to obtain sexual pleasure.

The man told the doctors that it was the first time he had introduced objects into the urethra, but that he used to masturbate and consume pornographic content daily. The patient is not married and has no history of sexual intercourse.

The treatment

The diagnosis received by the man was “foreign body in the urinary bladder based on the history of all symptoms described by the patient and the imaging results”.

The patient was treated with a urinary catheter that was inserted to aid in the passage of the wire. 0.9% Natrium Chloride was also used for irrigation, resulting in blood clots, however, the wire failed to pass.

Thus, it was necessary to perform a cystoscopy with local anesthesia. The evacuation of the material was performed with grasping forceps and the two-meter thread was extracted from the patient’s bladder. The patient had no problems after removal.

Alert

According to the study physicians, cases of objects inside the urinary bladder are relatively rare and are usually caused by self-insertion. But what worries them is that the number of these cases has increased in recent decades.

It is common for people who do this practice to avoid going to the doctor out of embarrassment or guilt and, because they take a long time to seek treatment, they can have serious complications such as recurrent urinary infection or the formation of stones, for example.

The treatment of “foreign” objects in the urinary bladder, according to doctors, is also hampered by dishonest patients who lie about what happened and thus make diagnosis and the correct choice to remove the urinary bladder difficult.