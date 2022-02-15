Man reacts to police approach, tries to pull gun from PM and is shot in the leg

Gabriel Sales Cardoso, 33, was shot in the leg after reacting to a police approach. He got into a fight with one of the military police officers in the composition and tried to draw his weapon. The occurrence was recorded last Monday, 14, at 11:55 pm, on Rua do Mirante, Vicente Pinzon, in Fortaleza.

According to the incident report obtained by the THE PEOPLE, the military were on patrol and approached a red Gol car. The stop was given and, inside the car, the Police found pistols, magazines and ammunition.

The three occupants of the car received a voice of arrest and one of them, Gabriel, resisted arrest, got into a fight with a military police corporal and tried to draw his weapon. At this moment, the PM shot Gabriel in the leg. The police corporal was also injured with bruises on his knee. The information is from the incident report.

The two were rescued at the hospital and the case was taken to the 2nd Police District (DP) to carry out the necessary procedures. Gabriel and the policeman went to the hospital, but the other two suspects, Paulo Juan Santiago da Silva, 19, and Livia Maria Ferreira da Silva, 28, were taken to the Civil Police unit.

Two 380 caliber pistols, eight magazines of various calibers, 95 ammunition apparently intact and the car were seized. The detainees were booked in flagrante delicto for illegal possession of a firearm, criminal association and resistance.

