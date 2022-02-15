Maria hits Natália bucket during discord and public asks for expulsion

posted on 02/14/2022 23:44 / updated on 02/14/2022 23:46



An attitude of the singer Maria during the game of discord, this Monday (14/2), revolted the public. During the dynamic, Maria would have to throw a bucket of dirty water on Natália, but ended up hitting the manicurist’s head with the bucket.

Nat replied immediately: “You just can’t hit the bucket on the head, right?”.

Anyone who says this wasn’t intentional deserves treatment. #BBB22 BBB/Globo pic.twitter.com/H80DR0V64w — Go Fain Out #BBB22 (@vaidesmaiar) February 15, 2022





Shortly after the moment, Tadeu Schmidt called the break and on the way back warned his sister. “Maria, you were very careless when you threw the water and ended up hitting the bucket on her head,” she said. Mary apologized.

Soon after the scene, the most commented topics on Twitter were invaded by expressions such as “#mariaexpulsa”, “disgusting”, “ridiculous”, “OLHA A MARIA”.

ASSAULT LIVE! Maria slammed the bucket on Natália’s head mercilessly. and let’s go #MariaExpulses #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/OdXqeXRBbm — Dieguinho BBB22 (@diegoschueng) February 15, 2022





People???? We want Maria expelled now #mariaexpelled Naty | Mary | SCROTE | RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/s8WSGhoWMM — Louis (@louisparedawn) February 15, 2022

fuck maria calling natalia UNSTABLE after taking a BALDADA in the head live and saying everything is fine and the WHOLE HOUSE agrees???????????????? I WILL HAVE A TRECOOOOOO — Liz #BBB22 (@legalizandra) February 15, 2022



