Maria is expelled from ‘BBB 22’ after hitting Natália’s head with bucket

Actress was called in the confessional this afternoon and, soon after, the Big Boss gave the announcement to the house

The public pressed and the Globe decided to expel Maria of “BBB 22” after she hit a bucket on the head of Natalia during the game of discord which happened on the night of last Monday, 14th. On the afternoon of this Tuesday, 15th, the actress was called in the confessional and did not return to the house. Shortly after, the big boss gave the announcement to the participants of the reality: “Attention, everyone! We carefully re-evaluated the footage from yesterday’s game and Maria’s attitude towards Natalia ended up turning into aggression. Therefore, Maria violated one of the program’s rules, was disqualified and has just left the ‘BBB’. Today’s wall is maintained”. Finally, Big Boss asked the brothers to take Maria’s things and put them in the pantry. This Tuesday’s wall is being disputed by Arthur Aguiar, Bárbara and Natália.

The dynamics of the Game of Discord functioned as a judgment. Each brother had to choose a board with a defect and give it to one participant. They sat facing each other and the accuser had to explain to the rest of the house why he thought that of the person he had chosen. If the majority of the participants agreed with the accuser, he would throw a bucket of “dirty water” on the accused, but if the majority did not agree, it was the accused who would throw the bucket at the accuser. Natalia gave the sign of “talks a lot and does little” to Maria, but as most of the house did not agree, it was she who threw the bucket of water at the nail designer.

The actress turned the bucket in anger and ended up hitting Natalia in the head. Thaddeus Schmidt called the commercials, and when the show came back, the presenter asked if the bricked up had been hurt and she said no. Maria said that the bucket slipped from her hand and, after the live program, she apologized to Natalia. The case became a topic on social media and much of the public began to ask for the expulsion of the actress. With pressure from viewers, Globo reviewed the images and decided to remove the sister from reality. Due to the expulsion, Maria must not participate in “Mais Você” nor in “Domingão com Huck”, in addition, she must lose the awards she won during the period of confinement and will probably be left out of the grand finale of the program. . It is worth remembering that in last week’s Game of Discord, Maria was also accused of assault by slapping Arthur Aguiar on the forehead.

🚨URGENT: Maria is expelled from the #BBB22. See the moment Boninho informs the participants of the decision pic.twitter.com/fof49qadU4 — SHOCKED #BBB22 (@choquei) February 15, 2022