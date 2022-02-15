Maria is expelled from the ‘BBB 22’ for aggression against Natália in the game of discord

After a new analysis of the images of the game of discord last Monday, the 14th, Maria was expelled from “Big Brother Brasil 22” for aggression. The singer dropped a bucket on Natalia’s head. As much as she said it was unintentional, the artist herself confessed that she was taken by a feeling of aggression.

Look here: After the announcement of Maria’s expulsion from the ‘BBB 22’, participants are in shock and comfort Natália

Read too: Expelled from ‘BBB’, Ana Paula Renault advises Maria, from ‘BBB 22’: ‘We learn a lot’

Also during the live program, Tadeu Schmidt interrupted the dynamic to understand with Natalia if she had felt attacked. The model denied it, but later confessed to confinement colleagues that she would not accuse her colleague in this way. “It wouldn’t be a bastard,” said Natalia.

See also: After Maria’s ‘ballad’ on ‘BBB 22’, Juliette, Viih Tube and Karol Conká comment: ‘I wasn’t even that aggressive’, says rapper

The participant will not be replaced and the wall for this Tuesday, the 15th, remains maintained.

“After analyzing the images of the dynamics of the discord game, this Monday, the 14th, there was an aggression by the participant to Natália and, following the rules, the actress and singer was disqualified”, says the official note of the program.