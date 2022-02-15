Maria is expelled from the program after aggression against Natalia

Maria has just been expelled from “BBB 22” (TV Globo) after assaulting Natália during yesterday’s Game of Discord. At the time, the actress threw a bucket of dirty water on the nail designer and ended up hitting the sister in the head with the object.

The direction of the program expelled the sister this morning. The production called Maria to the confessional shortly before 1 pm and then made a statement to everyone confirming that the sister’s conduct during the discord game was considered aggression.

Therefore, Maria is out of the game and has already left the house through the confessional.

In a note, Globo explained that Maria was “disqualified from the ‘BBB 22’ for failing to comply with one of the program’s rules”. The broadcaster also confirmed that the sister vacancy will not be replaced.

In addition, the text also confirms that tonight’s wall is maintained.

After the dynamic, Natália cried a lot in the grunge room next to Douglas and confessed to having heard Maria say ‘well done’ to her after hitting her.

“How was it unintentionally if she turned to me and said: well done?”, commented the sister.

In fact, Maria said “perfect” in response to a question from Tadeu.

BBB 22: Natalia cried a lot after the dynamics of last Monday Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Meanwhile, in the gardens, Maria confessed to Vyni that this was the second time she had been aggressive in the house.

BBB 22: Vyni and Maria talked after the discord game Image: Reproduction/Globoplay