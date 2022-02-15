Mário Frias generates controversy by insinuating that Paulo Gustavo did not die of Covid

Mario FriasSpecial Secretary of Culture of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, generated controversy by insinuating during a live broadcast on the channel of federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, that the death of Paulo Gustavoin May of last year, it was not due to Covid-19.

In the broadcast, Frias claimed to have heard the information from a friend of the late comedian, during a phone call shortly before the artist passed away.

It is worth mentioning that, according to the latest medical bulletin released by the medical team, the cause of Paulo’s death was caused by complications from the new coronavirus.

“I spoke to this friend for over an hour on the phone, it was a very emotional phone call, we were there dismayed by Paulo’s situation and such. And at the end of the phone call, she was already crying, she said: look, Paulo’s problem hasn’t been Covid for a long time. See what I’m talking about: Paulo’s problem isn’t Covid for a long time. So, in that phone call that I never opened to the press, I never opened it to anyone, she said with all the letters that the case, shortly before his death, that it was no longer Covid”, said Secretary of Culture.

“So she told me that he was already in a very weakened process, he was breathing through machines, in that machine that almost does hemodialysis, which keeps the blood passing through the body. His situation was very serious. Her words: it hasn’t been Covid for a long time,” he added.

The live, which also had the presence of the person in charge of the Rouanet Law, André Porciúncula, also discussed the Paulo Gustavo bill, which releases about R$ 3.8 billion for the cultural area to soften the sector’s losses during the pandemic. The project was approved in the Senate last year and will be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies this Tuesday (15).

