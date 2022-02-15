Martha is Dead: horror game suffers censorship on PS4 and PS5

The long-awaited psychological thriller Martha is Deadscheduled for release at the end of February this year, had content barred on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Publisher Wired Productions confirmed the censorship in an official letter posted to Twitter, without describing exactly what kind of scene or gameplay was taken from the Sony console version. In responses to the tweet, however, the community posted a snippet of heavy content that may have been one of the company’s targets.

The game takes place in Italy in the 1940s and puts you in the shoes of a young woman who wants to find out what happened to her sister.

A statement on Martha Is Dead pic.twitter.com/bXDZu2hRP9 — Wired Productions (@WiredP) February 11, 2022

In the statement, the company reinforces that the game is “recommended for adult audiences only” and that it “has always been open and honest about the content of Martha is Deadalways communicating to the media since 2019 about the sensitive topics that are at stake”. In addition, she says that all recommendation notices about the presence of “potentially uncomfortable scenes and topics that may bother”.

The modification was requested by Sony weeks before the game’s launch, on February 24, and therefore the physical version for the company’s platforms should be delayed – although it remains the same in content, including gifts and extra content.

The Xbox and PC version of the game was not affected and will launch on the same date without any kind of cut.