Martha is Dead: PlayStation Censorship and the Edge of Terror

Anyone who likes horror games or movies is used to seeing the biggest atrocities being committed on screen, but when the Martha is Dead is released, not everything its creators planned will be shown to us. I mean, at least not if we’re playing on a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.





Martha is Dead is a psychological horror game whose development has been drawing the attention of fans of the genre for some time. Set in Italy at the end of World War II, in it we will assume the role of Giulia, the daughter of a German soldier who will have to deal with the brutal death of her sister, the girl who gives the title its name.

Addressing topics such as superstition, folklore and post-traumatic stress disorder, the game promises to deliver a faithful recreation of Tuscany at the time, with the dubbing of the characters respecting the local language. According to creative director Lucas Dalco, although that region is known for its beauty, it also has a dark side, such as having been the scene of several crimes committed in the 80s and 90s by a serial killer who became known like the Monster of Florence.

Faced with such a heavy atmosphere, it was to be expected that the Martha is Dead had a high rating and it actually happened. For the ESRB, the game should not be consumed by anyone under 17, after all, it brings blood, violence, partial nudity, profanity and at one point even a dialogue that talks about rape. Even so, the title would have managed to escape the much-feared Adult Only label, which would prevent it from having its box exposed on store shelves in the United States.





However, there is at least one passage in the creation of the LKA studio that seems to have bothered Sony executives a lot, to the point that the company imposed a censorship and demanded that it be removed from the final version. even with the Martha is Dead being a few days away from its launch, the developer announced that it will have to postpone its physical version, all in order to adapt to the Japanese company’s orders.

At official game account on Twitter, the creators defended themselves:

“Martha is Dead is a narrative adventure recommended for adult audiences only, with the game consisting of potentially uncomfortable scenes and themes that may stress some players. both the [editora] Wired Productions when the LKA have always been open and honest about Martha is Dead content, with the sensitive representations in the game being constantly communicated to the media since the game was announced in 2019. This content is also clearly and repeatedly flagged. in the game itself before it starts. It is with regret that we had to modify the experience on the PS5 and PS4 versions, with some elements no longer playable.”

In addition to confirming the digital release for February 24, the note did not specify the type of content that was removed on Sony’s consoles, but made sure to confirm that on both PC and Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X the game will be made available without any censorship.

Some people even started to speculate what would have caught the attention of the PlayStation maker and one of the hypotheses raised can be seen in the video below. In it we have a sequence of Martha is Dead in which the player needs to cut the skin off a corpse’s face and then use it as a mask. The scene is disturbing, it will probably make many people uncomfortable, but could that be why Sony decided to meddle in the creation of the LKA?

What PlayStation is probably blocking. pic.twitter.com/h02TiqJsC3 — Kels (@KelvinA313) February 12, 2022

There are those who claim to have seen much worse things in several games and without Sony having prevented their publications. Another argument defended by those who did not like the censorship is: if the Martha is Dead can be published in full on Xbox family consoles, why won’t the same happen on PlayStation?

It is worth mentioning that another game from the same developer, the The Town of Light, is available for the PlayStation 4 and even for the Nintendo Switch, without any cuts having taken place and with it also addressing sensitive topics such as mental health, violence and sexual abuse. It makes me question what could have sparked the alarm among Sony executives and without knowing the content removed, it’s hard to say whether the company would have been overly cautious.





Perhaps the LKA managed to minimize the damage, with the face removal scene no longer being interactive to just become an animation, for example. In any case, the situation was enough to arouse the ire of the players, in addition to starting a stupid war between the fanboys – although we admit it, it doesn’t take much for that to happen.

However, what I consider most important here is that the Martha is Dead it should be another game that will make us think about how far horror can (or should) be explored in games. In 2018 something similar happened with the agony, a game that promised to take us to hell and that had to modify some scenes in order to be released on consoles. On PC the situation was different, with a patch allowing the studio to deliver its original vision.

While in books and movies it is relatively common to see the most diverse topics addressed, the same tolerance does not extend to electronic games. The explanation for this would be in the very interactivity characteristic of the media, but from the moment we have a regulatory body evaluating it and the warning that a title will deal with issues that can be considered triggers, it is fair for a console manufacturer to decide the that we can or can’t consume?

I will never agree with people who hide behind the veil of freedom of expression to spread the most absurd hate speech, but as long as the Martha is Dead (or any other game) don’t do that, I believe it should be up to the consumer to decide whether that work should be consumed by him or not.