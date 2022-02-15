Matias follows Elisa’s spirit and is terrified

Matias (Antonio Calloni) will sink into guilt for having killed his own daughter and will be haunted by the spirit of Elisa (Larissa Manoela) in Beyond the Illusion. The judge will hallucinate after the tragedy and will be terrified to see the girl in the middle of a Carnival parade in the costume he planned to wear before his death. “Leave me alone!” the bastard will shout in the six o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes that will air from this Tuesday (15) , the rich man will be getting ready to go to the trial of David (Rafael Vitti). Violeta (Malu Galli) will look out the hotel window and see some revelers outside.

“Carnival hasn’t even started, and people are already playing in the streets. Elisa liked these confetti battles so much! This year it was Carmem Miranda [1909-1955]! It seems a lie that he died”, will suffer the daughter of Afonso (Lima Duarte).

The magistrate will not give importance to the woman’s comment and will leave for the court. During the illusionist’s trial, Matias will have his first hallucination with his firstborn.

Isadora’s sister (Sofia Budke) will emerge with her bloodstained nightgown and face her father when he is giving a false statement about the circumstances of the crime. “Why are you lying?” the apparition will whisper.

The Tapajós patriarch will begin to tremble and despair. “No! No! Get out of here, get out of here, get out of here! Get away!”, he will yell the bad character, leaving everyone present in shock.

The rich man’s crisis will escalate after the magician is found guilty of the death and leaves the courtroom in prison. Matias will hear Elisa’s voice calling him: “Daddy! Daddy!”. Distraught, he will cover his ears and run out of the room. “Leave me alone. Leave me alone!”, the villain will cry.

Aimlessly, the character of Antonio Calloni will enter the middle of the Carnival block. The judge will get lost among the revelers, almost get run over and have a new hallucination with the dead girl. He will see the firstborn dressed as Carmem Miranda and will be surprised: “Elisa! Daughter!”.

Upon approaching the young woman, however, Heloísa’s brother-in-law (Paloma Duarte) will realize that he is not his heir and will apologize. Matias will continue walking in the middle of the block and will start to see several people with Elisa’s face and with the clothes she was wearing at the time of the murder.

In the sequence, a group of masked will approach the magistrate and leave him scared. The rich man will hear the girl’s voice again: “Daddy! Daddy!” “Leave me alone! Leave me alone!”, pleads Augusta’s boss (Olivia Araújo).

Matias will collapse on the floor in tears, and Violeta will appear among the revelers to rescue her husband. “What’s the matter with you? Talk to me! Let’s get out of here, get off the ground!”, the madam will worry. Still panicking from delusions, the rich man will feel pain in his knee and will not be able to move.

Alessandra Poggi’s serial will be divided into two phases. The first is set in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, in the 1930s. The second takes place in the 1940s in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, after the murder of Elisa.

David will be unjustly condemned for the death of his beloved. Ten years later, the illusionist will meet again Isadora, also played by Larissa Manoela, and will fall madly in love with her ex-sister-in-law.

