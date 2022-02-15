Measures to contain gasoline prices could have the opposite effect – News

A little more than seven months before the elections, the rise in oil prices has become a central problem for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The threat that the commodity will cause inflation to skyrocket, after a 2021 in which consumers have already seen their purchasing power decline, made the government put proposals on the table considered, by most analysts, populist and counterproductive.

Despite opposing the measures suggested by the government, economists agree that the price of oil threatens inflation and activity in a year when the economy is already facing challenges. On the inflation side, the devaluation of the dollar (which started 2022 at R$5.57 and ended the week at R$5.24) softens the rise in oil. But the expectation is that, with the proximity of the elections, this effect will be nullified – and inflation will rise even more.





“We see a scenario of uncertainty ahead. The exchange rate could be between R$5.50 and R$5.60 when the market prices that the next government will have fiscal difficulties. Then, with oil groping for US$100, there will be another element of pressure. With that, we will probably see Petrobras raising the price of fuel”, says Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados.

The chief economist at Banco Inter, Rafaela Vitória, highlights that, despite the rise in oil, inflation should not repeat in 2022 a trajectory like last year, when it reached 10%. “Even if oil approaches $100, the impact will be less compared to the rise of a barrel from $40 to $80,” she says. The economist, however, recognizes that, for the consumer, whose purchasing power has already deteriorated in 2021, the effect is considerable.





Production

For Rodolfo Margato, economist at XP, the consequence of high oil will be more felt in economic activity. In addition to the rise in prices reducing consumption – given that the population will have a lower disposable income for purchases – it will harm production chains. “The cost of production in the industry, mainly logistics, will increase. In many cases, it will not be possible to pass on to the consumer. Companies will reduce margins and investments”, he says.

To try to alleviate the situation, the government and Congress propose to reduce fuel taxes, give diesel aid to truck drivers, subsidize public transportation and increase gas vouchers for low-income families. Depending on what is approved, the fiscal impact of these measures could reach BRL 100 billion, which is higher than the Auxílio Brasil budget, which is BRL 89 billion.

“We are going to give up an expressive collection without the slightest guarantee that it will have an effect on the consumer, because the price is determined by the exchange rate and by oil”, says Alessandra Ribeiro, partner of Tendências Consultoria.

Alessandra points out that the proposal deteriorates the fiscal situation, which devalues ​​the currency. With the real weaker, gasoline is more expensive at the pump, and inflation is more pressured. According to the economist’s calculations, the population has already paid the bill for measures that weaken public accounts. “If the real were in line with fundamentals, the price of gasoline in 2021 would have been, on average, 76 cents lower,” she says.



