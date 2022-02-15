Microsoft announces new update that will increase Xbox speed

Quick Resume was one of the best new generation features implemented on Xbox, which brought a new way to enjoy your games, without the worry of saving all the time or allowing the person to play just a few minutes and play again in the same place. where you stopped when you get more time.

Xbox brought this as a feature at the launch of the Xbox Series X|S but is managing to make some basic improvements, such as improving the speed to return to the game and showing which games are using the feature. And the improvements don’t stop there, as the next update for Xbox Alpha testers will come with an improvement for Quick Resume. Currently, games that are started by the player enter a queue, and as more and more games enter the queue, the games that entered the queue earlier are exited so that the feature continues to work with the most recently entered. However, the new update allows the player to pin up to 2 games that will not lose the feature, even if new ones join the queue. The ones that are not fixed will be changed normally the way it works today.

Hey Alpha Skip-Ahead #XboxInsiders, sorry for the confusion but it looks like the new feature won’t be available with today’s update, but it will be coming to you with a future update. Keep an eye out on the release notes for when the feature will be available. — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) February 11, 2022

This new insider update was supposed to come out with several fixes, but has been delayed to a later date. So for it to be applied to the entire public, it should take some time until the novelty is functional and without technical problems.