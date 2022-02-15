Milan MP forwards request for international arrest

The Milan Prosecutor’s Office today forwarded to the Italian Ministry of Justice the request for extradition and international arrest of Robinho, who was ultimately sentenced on January 19 to nine years in prison for gang sexual violence.

The measure also applies to the player’s friend, Ricardo Falco, also sentenced for the same crime.

The acts against the two were requested by prosecutor Adriana Blasco, even though there is practically certainty among the Italian judiciary that both will not be handed over to serve their sentences in Italy because of the Brazilian Constitution, which does not allow the extradition of its citizens.

In the rite of procedures, the Italian ministry must still send the formal request for arrest and extradition to the Brazilian ministry in the coming days.

Robinho and Falco were the only ones convicted of sexual abuse of a young Albanian girl who was 22 years old at the time of the crime, in 2013. Four other Brazilians were accused of having participated in the act. As they had already left Italy in the course of the investigations, they were not notified of the conclusion of the investigations and therefore were not prosecuted.

According to investigations, the victim was in the same nightclub where the then Milan striker and five friends of his were, but he only joined the group after the player’s wife went home. Robinho and his friends are said to have offered the victim a drink until “it left her unconscious and unable to resist”.

According to the reconstruction carried out by the Public Ministry, the group took the young woman to a dressing room at the nightclub and, taking advantage of her condition, had “multiple and consecutive sexual relations with her”.

In a tapped telephone conversation, Robinho told his friend Jairo Chagas, who had warned him about the investigation: “I’m laughing because I don’t care, the woman was completely drunk, she doesn’t even know what happened.”

“Look, the guys are in th… Good thing there is God, because I didn’t even touch that girl. I saw (name of friend 2) and the other f… her, they’re going to have problems, not me. I remember that the guys who caught her were (friend 1’s name) and (friend 2’s name). There were five on top of her”, said the athlete in the conversation.

The player’s lawyers always claimed that he was innocent and that the relationship had been consensual. However, in none of the parts of the trials was there any attenuation of penalty against both.

Robinho and Falco were convicted in the first instance in November 2017 and in the Court of Appeal in December 2020, with the final sentence last month.