Ministry of Health and Fiocruz launch course to combat covid

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation of Mato Grosso do Sul (Fiocruz-MS), launched today (15) the Educational Program on Surveillance and Health Care in Coping with Covid-19 and Other Viral Diseases (VigiEpidemic) . The launch took place virtually, through Fiocruz’s YouTube channel.

The course is launched in a context of triple circulation of viruses: covid-19, H3N2 influenza and dengue. The initiative is aimed at professionals from the Unified Health System (SUS), health workers, managers, students and those interested in the subject. The program seeks to produce quick responses to face emergencies within the scope of health surveillance.

Classes will take place in four independent self-instructional modules, that is, the student chooses which modules he or she wants to take for their qualification. Upon completion of each module, the student will undergo an assessment and receive a certification. The courses have a variety of educational resources, such as e-books, podcasts and video classes, and the student can also ask questions with experts.

Participants who complete the four modules will be able to increase their training by applying for two other modules with tutoring, which will allow them to receive a specialization certificate. Interested students should pay attention to public calls for specialization, which will have pre-defined criteria and limited places.

The program is free and interested parties can sign up for the site from Fiocruz.

Débora Dupas, coordinator of Fiocruz – MS, recalled during the launch of the program that the current moment requires quick responses. She explained that the course was produced in real time and focused on the reality of health professionals in practice, and aims to adopt preventive measures for other outbreaks in the future.

According to Dupas, more than 80 people were involved in the development of the course, including professors, researchers, the Information Technology team, pedagogical coordinators, reviewers, among others. The specialists who prepare the course have training in Collective Health, Surveillance, Virology and Arboviruses, in several teaching and research institutions in the country.

Daniela Buosi, director of the Department of Environmental Health, Worker and Surveillance of Public Health Emergencies, of the Ministry of Health, explained that the modules can be done in the student’s time, which makes it easier for many people who, eventually, cannot follow more rigid courses due to their workloads. She pointed out that those who are interested can still take two extra modules and obtain the title of specialist.