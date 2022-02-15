Model’s body found buried in horse tomb 10 years after disappearance

Kara Nichols, 19, was last seen on October 9, 2012; main suspect was arrested

A mystery that haunted Americans for 10 years began to be unraveled this week. It’s about the disappearance of model Kara Nichols. Her remains were found buried in a horse grave, nearly a decade after she was last seen.

Police in Colorado, the state in which the crime took place in the United States, said that Joel Hollendorfer, 46, is the main suspect. He was arrested for the second-degree murder of Nichols, who was 19 years old at the time. He will also face a charge of tampering with evidence, according to a statement from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The information is from the Metrópoles portal.

Nichols was last seen by roommates and a brother on October 9, 2021. Police found her missing five days later.

Last Monday (7), agents found her remains in a garbage bag buried under a horse’s grave, on the farm of Hollendorfer’s parents. Subsequently, there was positive identification that it was Kara Nichols.

Several US media outlets said Nichols was working as an escort when he disappeared.

Conversations between her and Hollendorfer were revealed through the phone records. All pointed to sexual encounters. Hollendorfer, however, said the dialogues never turned into face-to-face meetings.

Police frequently investigated the suspect’s farm, but excavations found only animal graves. The testimony of an ex-wife of his, however, turned the investigation around last month.

She told officers that in 2014, after Hollendorfer’s father died, his then-partner confessed to hiring an escort, having sex with her and accidentally strangling her.

He also said that the parents helped Hollendorfer to hide the murder and that he buried the body “in an old horse grave with plastic bags and lime”.

The police then went after the grave of the family’s favorite horse. About a meter below the animal’s corpse, police “found black plastic believed to be a garbage bag”. There was a hand and the rest of Nichols’ remains.